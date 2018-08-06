Super Cub

A beloved motorcycle that saw its heyday in the U.S. in the 1960s is gearing up for a comeback.

Honda said Friday it is bringing back the nostalgic yet updated Super Cub motorcycle for the U.S. market.

It's been continuously made since 1958 and comes billed by Honda as the most popular motor vehicle of any kind ever made. More than 100 million have been produced for sale around the world.

But it's been gone from sale in the U.S. since 1983. American customers can buy it again for the 2019 model year

The Super Cub is a throwback to the Honda 50, a reference to the size of its small engine in cubic centimeters, which has since gotten more powerful over the years. It's now 125 cc.

In the 1960s, the motorcycle's popularity was fueled by an ad campaign that became one of the industry's most famous: "You meet the nicest people on a Honda."

With a step-through design like a motor scooter, its target audience in America was mostly college students and others looking for fun. It was light and easy to ride, a counterpoint in the 1960s to the heavy, noisy Harley-Davidsons favored by hardcore bikers.

Yet it served as a family vehicle in the underdeveloped world -- the only motor transportation many could afford.

By the time it left the U.S. market in 1983, it had been renamed the Honda Passport.

With its classic single-seat, the version of the bike sold in the U.S. will include upgrades like an automatic clutch and anti-lock brakes.

The comeback is intended to rekindle warm feelings among entry-level motorcycle enthusiasts.

"We're eager to see how our customers use these bikes to extend 'The Power of Nice' to the next generation," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's manager of motorcycle marketing communications.

The bike is being priced at $3,599. The company will offer Super Cub in red, white and blue schemes. Monkey, another popular motorcycle produced by Honda is also coming back to the American market for the next year.

