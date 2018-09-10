WASHINGTON – Hillary Clinton says the time for civility is over. 

After the bitter and partisan fight over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate declared that President Donald Trump has undermined the integrity of the nation's highest court and that it's time for Democrats to be "tougher" with their opponents, in an interview with CNN published Tuesday

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "That's why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again." 

Clinton said that Senate Republicans under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "demeaned the confirmation process" and "insulted and attacked" Christine Blasey Ford – who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a sexual assault she alleges Kavanaugh committed in 1982 – along with other "women who were speaking out." 

Clinton compared the handling of Kavanaugh's confirmation to "Republican operatives shutting down the voting in 2000," the "swift-boating of John Kerry," attacks on former Arizona Sen. John McCain in the 2000 Republican primary and "what they did to me for 25 years." 

"When you're dealing with an ideological party that is driven by the lust for power, that is funded by corporate interests who want a government that does its bidding, you can be civil but you can't overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections," she told Amanpour. 

Clinton compared Kavanaugh's swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday to a "political rally" that "further undermined the image and integrity of the court."

She told Amanpour the effect on the court "troubles" and "saddens" her "because our judicial system has been viewed as one of the main pillars of our constitutional government."

"But the President's been true to form," Clinton added. "He has insulted, attacked, demeaned women throughout the campaign – really for many years leading up to the campaign. And he's continued to do that inside the White House."

After the Kavanaugh confirmation, Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, told her that "Democrats have to be tougher."

"Bill had to be incredibly strong – first to get elected, then to get re-elected and to survive," she said. "And it was not easy by any means, obviously."

Hillary Clinton's post-campaign life
01 / 46
Clinton and Ben Platt pose at the hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York City.
02 / 46
Clinton speaks onstage during the Child Mind Institute Summit: The State of Child & Adolescent Mental Health at the Paley Center for Media on Nov. 13, 2017, in New York City.
03 / 46
Trevor Noah welcomes Clinton at "The Daily Show" on Nov. 1, 2017, in New York City.
04 / 46
Clinton accepts the WMC Wonder Woman Award onstage at the Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on Oct. 26, 2017, in New York City.
05 / 46
Clinton speaks about her memoir "What Happened" at the University of Michigan on Oct. 24, 2017.
06 / 46
Clinton promotes her new book "What Happened," on Oct. 23, 2017, in Montreal.
07 / 46
Clinton is interviewed at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Oct. 15, 2017, in Cheltenham, England.
08 / 46
Clinton receives an honorary doctorate from Swansea University on Oct. 14, 2017.
09 / 46
Clinton speaks to an audience in Toronto to promote her new book on Sept. 28, 2017.
10 / 46
Clinton joins SiriusXM for a town hall event hosted by Zerlina Maxwell at SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 25, 2017, in New York City.
11 / 46
Hillary Clinton, holds her book "It Takes A Village" as she sits on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington on Sept. 18, 2017.
12 / 46
Clinton acknowledges the audience as she arrives onstage to sign copies of her new book, "What Happened," during an event at Barnes and Noble on Sept. 12, 2017, in New York.
13 / 46
Clinton poses with 2017 Tony Winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Play Michael Aronov backstage at "Oslo" on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on July 2, 2017, in New York City.
14 / 46
Clinton speaks at the American Library Association's annual conference on June 27, 2017, in Chicago.
15 / 46
The Clintons pose with the cast backstage at the hit musical "Come From Away" on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on June 15, 2017, in New York City.
16 / 46
Clinton greets former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords at the conclusion of her speech during the commissioning of the USS Gabrielle Giffords on June 10, 2017, in Galveston, Texas.
17 / 46
Clinton receives her honorary degree from Medgar Evers College, presented by James B. Milliken, chancellor of The City University of New York, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 8, 2017.
18 / 46
Clinton attends the 2017 Urban Zen Stephan Weiss Apple Awards hosted by Donna Karan at Stephan Weiss Studios on June 7, 2017, in New York.
19 / 46
Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel on June 5, 2017, in Baltimore.
20 / 46
Clinton laughs onstage with novelist Cheryl Strayed at "An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton" during the BookExpo on June 1, 2017 in New York.
21 / 46
Clinton speaks at Wellesley College's commencement on May 26, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass. She graduated from Wellesley in 1969.
22 / 46
Clinton speaks during the Children's Health Fund annual benefit on May 23, 2017, in New York. She received the American Heroes for Children Award.
23 / 46
Clinton leaves Paris-Yates Chapel at the University of Mississippi after speaking at a memorial service for Carolyn Ellis Staton on May 22, 2017, in Oxford, Miss.
24 / 46
Clinton speaks at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala & After Party at Capitale on May 3, 2017, in New York City.
25 / 46
Clinton speaks onstage at the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017, in New York City.
26 / 46
Clinton speaks on stage at "Tribeca Talks: Kathryn Bigelow & Imraan Ismail" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 22, 2017, in New York City.
27 / 46
Clinton speaks after accepting the Trailblazer Award during the LGBT Community Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 20, 2017, in New York.
28 / 46
Clinton reacts to applause as she arrives on stage during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York on April 6, 2017.
29 / 46
Patti LuPone as "Helena Rubinstein," Clinton and Christine Ebersole as "Elizabeth Arden" pose backstage after the opening night performance of the new musical "War Paint" on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on April 6, 2017 in New York City.
30 / 46
Clinton waves while speaking at Georgetown University on March 31, 2017, on the role that women can play in international politics and peace building efforts.
31 / 46
Clinton speaks before the Professional Businesswomen of California on March 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
32 / 46
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner on St. Patrick's Day in her late father's hometown in Scranton, Pa., on March 17, 2017.
33 / 46
Clinton greets the audience before speaking at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 8, 2017, in Washington.
34 / 46
Clinton speaks during the 2017 Girls Inc. New York luncheon celebrating women of achievement at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on March 7, 2017.
35 / 46
Clinton and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine, attend the Oscar de la Renta Forever Stamp First-Day-Of-Issue Stamp Dedication Ceremony at Grand Central Terminal on Feb. 16, 2017 in New York City.
36 / 46
Clinton poses with Fred Johanson, Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Glenn Close backstage at the musical "Sunset Boulevard" on Broadway at the Palace Theater on Feb. 15, 2017, in New York City.
37 / 46
The Clintons attend the Broadway musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Feb.1, 2017, in New York.
38 / 46
Former president Jimmy Carter greets Clinton during President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
39 / 46
The Clintons arrive on the West Front of the Capitol for President Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2017.
40 / 46
Clinton speaks during a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department on Jan. 10, 2017.
41 / 46
Former secretaries of State John Kerry, Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright talk at the start of a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department on Jan. 10, 2017.
42 / 46
The Clintons arrive at the last performance of "The Color Purple" on Broadway at the Jacobs Theater on Jan. 8, 2017, in New York.
43 / 46
Clinton and Joe Biden attend the unveiling of a portrait of then-Senate minority leader Harry Reid on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8, 2016.
44 / 46
Clinton stands beside then-Senate minority leader Harry Reid and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the unveiling of a portrait of Reid on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8, 2016.
45 / 46
Pamela Fiori, Clinton, Katy Perry and Caryl Stern speak on stage during the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 29, 2016, in New York City.
46 / 46
Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children's Defense Fund's Beat the Odds Celebration at the Newseum on Nov. 16, 2016, in Washington.
