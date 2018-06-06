There are a ton of tech deals on Amazon today.

We've finally made it to the middle of the week and I think that's a cause for a celebration. As a reward, I like to do a little shopping. Right now, Amazon has a ton of price drops and deals on some of our favorite products, so I can add things to my cart without feeling like I'm breaking the bank. These are things I probably need anyway, so why not save a little in the process?

1. A robot vacuum that also mops

Vacuum and wash your floors—hands free.

iLife

Want to know what's worse than having to vacuum your house all the time? Mopping it. Thankfully, robot vacuums are now being fitted with mopping attachments, so not only do they keep things tidy in between deep cleanings, but they can also wash down your floors, too. We recently tested the iLife V8s and found that it got the job done, the mopping attachments were easy to use, and it's at a good value. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen, making it even more affordable.

Get the iLife V8s for $220.99 and save $39

2. An affordable smart plug

Smart and affordable.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 25% off select TP-Link products like Wi-Fi-extenders, cable modems, and Ethernet switches for today only. This deal also includes one of our best tested affordable smart plugs, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug, which is back down to the lowest price we've ever seen. We love this smart plug because it has energy monitoring functionality, responsiveness, reliability, and Alexa integration, making it easy to control all your plugged in devices from your phone.

Get the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring for $19.64 and save $10.35​

3. A reliable electric shaver

A clean shave every time.

Philips

Disposable shavers are fine, but if you really want to fine-tune your facial hair, you're going to want to go with an electric shaver. This one from Philips lasts an hour on a single charge, has a turbo mode for a faster shave, and can be used wet or dry. Plus, it even comes with sideburn and nose/ear trimmer attachments for those extra details. Right now, you can get it for $30 less on Amazon for today only.

Get the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver for $74.95 and save $31.04

4. A portable charger for when you're on-the-go

Never be out with a dead battery.

Anker

There's nothing worse than when you're out and about or at a concert and you see your phone dip down below 20%. Instead of setting it to airplane mode, just carry around a portable charger for a quick boost of power. This one from Anker can charge your iPhone up to five times, delivers 2.4 amps per port, and allows you to charge two devices at once, so you can give a friend some juice too.

Get the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger for $29.99 and save $6

5. The popular KitchenAid stand mixer in fun colors

Add a pop of color to your kitchen.

KitchenAid

It's rare to see a KitchenAid stand mixer on sale, but even rarer to see it in colors we actually want. Usually, we see the Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer on sale in more “boring” colors like red or white, but right now you can one in six different spring colors on Amazon for just $210. Whether you like it in Pistachio, Majestic Yellow, Almond Cream, Persimmon, Tangerine, or Cobalt Blue, these bright colors will surely make your kitchen pop.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer at Amazon for $209.99 and save $87.50

