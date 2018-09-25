Get new tech to improve your home.

Bosch / Eufy

Fall is the time when the leaves change colors, the PSLs come out, and the temperature drops. If you hate the cold weather like me, then you might as well cheer yourself up with some online shopping. Thankfully, each and every day Amazon has deals and price drops, so you don't have to spend too much to get a great product. Today, there are a ton of deals on fan favorites like Instant Pots and more unique items like robot vacuums.

1. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Cooking has never been easier.

Instant Pot

During the school year, the Instant Pot is one of the easiest ways to whip up a quick and delicious dinner. This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get all of your cooking done in one place—and fast. Right now, you can get the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo for $30, which is the perfect size for families or making big batches of food. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen and we're expecting it to drop even lower around Black Friday, but if you wanted one now, this is still a great price

Get the Instant Pot DUO 8 Qt 7-in-1 for $109.95 (Save $30)

2. The best affordable duct tape we've ever tested

Get this in case of an emergency.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Duct tape is something you don't think you need until you need it, which is why you should always have it on hand. You never know when you'll need to quickly patch something up until you actually get around to repairing it much, much later. After testing some of the strongest duck tapes on the market, we gave Duck Tape Max Strength our Best Value award. We loved that it's good for light-to-moderate tasks at a reasonable price. Right now, it's even more affordable at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Duck Tape Max Strength for $7.99 (Save $2)

3. A drill kit for DIY projects

Tackle your next project.

Bosch

If you've put off those project you said you do doing the summer, now is the time to finally get to them. But in order to do so, you're going to want the help of a solid drill. Right now, you can get this drill kit from Bosch for the lowest price we've ever and $30 cheaper than purchasing the drill alone. It's lightweight, has two speed settings, and comes with a titanium metal drill bit set to help you tackle your toughest projects.

Get the Bosch 12V Max 2-Speed Drill/Driver Kit for $99.99 (Save $56.34)

4. A cold brew coffee maker for iced coffee all the time

Pour yourself a glass of iced coffee—not matter what the weather is like.

Takeya

No matter what the temperature is outside, I still firmly believe that iced coffee tastes better than hot coffee. But as the temperature drops, our favorite coffee shops stop serving it and you'd have to brave the cold to get it anyways. But don't fear, you can still get your iced coffee fix at home using a cold brew coffee maker, and right now, our favorite one is at its lowest price. We love this model because it's easy to use and brews a full quart of concentrated cold brew coffee that may or may not last you the week.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (Save $5)

5. A slimmer robot vacuum to do your dirty work

Both slim and quiet.

Eufy

Vacuuming is one of the most tedious and annoying chores—and sometimes even you miss those hard to reach areas under furniture. That's why we love this robot vacuum from Eufy. Not only does it do the dirty work for you, but it has a super low height of just 3 inches, meaning it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. Its high suction power also really impressed us in our lab tests, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can take $40 off by clipping the coupon code below the price, making it just $10 more than the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $189.99 (Save $40) with coupon

Other great deals around the internet

American Eagle —Save 25% on jeans and joggers

—Save 25% on jeans and joggers Anthropologie —Save 20% on clothing and accessories during the Freshly Cut Sale

—Save 20% on clothing and accessories during the Freshly Cut Sale Houzz —Save up to 60% on all sorts of furniture for every room in the house

—Save up to 60% on all sorts of furniture for every room in the house L.L. Bean —Save 20% on rainwear and boots like the cult favorite Bean Boots with the code "RAIN20"

—Save 20% on rainwear and boots like the cult favorite Bean Boots with the code ModCloth —Save 30% on orders more than $150 with the code "BFF30"

—Save 30% on orders more than $150 with the code Old Navy —Save up to 50% storewide

—Save up to 50% storewide Sur La Table —Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale

—Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale Williams Sonoma —If you missed the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale last week, you can take advantage of savings up to 60% on Williams Sonoma cookware.

