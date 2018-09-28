MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce was killed Thursday night in a shooting in downtown Memphis.

The death of Philip H. Trenary was confirmed in a tweet by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

"Like many of you, I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary, a leader in our community," Strickland said. "More than anything in these hours, my thoughts are with his family and Chamber colleagues."

Memphis police responded to the shooting at South Front Street in downtown Memphis.

Police described a suspect as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white 4-door Ford F150.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.

Memphis police surround scene on Front Street.

Phillip Jackson

Memphis business leaders reacted with disbelief to the news of Trenary's death.

“Phil was not only a business giant, but he was really part of the heart and soul of the business community. He did everything he could to make sure we had a vibrant community,” said Carolyn Hardy, past chairwoman of the Memphis Chamber and CEO of Chism Hardy Investments. “The loss to this community is huge. It will be felt in every section, whether philanthropic, educational or business. He was a true visionary and he really believed in who we could become.”

Michael Ugwueke, CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, called Trenary a leader in the community and said his loss will reverberate throughout the region.

“This is completely senseless,” Ugwueke said. “He believed in Memphis. I can’t believe this has happened. I don’t think we can recover easily from this tragedy.”

