Kurt Wagner of White Lake stands with the 2019 GMC Denali pick up he bought Aug. 10.

Wendy Wagner

DETROIT — Earlier this year Kurt Wagner of White Lake, Michigan, saw a photo online of the redesigned 2019 GMC Sierra Denali pickup. He knew he had to have one.

So when a black 2019 Denali arrived at his local dealership on Aug. 10, he bought it right away, trading in his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado without dickering over the $60,000 sticker price.

"I saw it, drove it and I loved it. I said, 'I'll buy it,'" said Wagner, 48. "I didn't want to let it go because the salesman said he didn't know when they'd get more in."

General Motors is trickling out the redesigned 2019 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickups to dealerships. But as it ramps up production of those models, GM also will keep building 2018 model pickups through year-end — which means bargains for those buyers.

Selling both styles side-by-side is becoming more common among automakers, analysts say. The new body style attracts customers like Wagner, seeking the latest design and technology. But the incumbent body style draws in bargain hunters as GM tacks big discounts onto the 2018 models.

"You have two consumer psychologies: One that says, 'Wow, this is the brand new truck and I'm going to get it before anyone else,' They'll pay the price," said Maryann Keller, principal of Maryann Keller & Associates in New York. "Then, you've got the people who will look for a bargain and see the 2018 as a great price compared to the 2019."

Wandering eyes

The strategy maximizes sales volume and profits, particularly if an automaker runs into any production snags, said Ivan Drury, a senior analyst with Edmunds.

"Ram had production issues on the new body style in February and March, and thankfully they had the old model up and running or they would have had a tough time meeting sales targets," Drury said.

This isn't the first time GM has employed a production overlap strategy. In 2007, Chevrolet offered a "Classic" Silverado alongside a new, redesigned Silverado, Drury said. Ford did the same thing when it changed designs with the F-150 in 2004, he said.

Launching a new body style is tricky because if a brand does not get the new model to market in a timely manner, consumers' eyes will wander. For example, consumer data in August showed that consideration for the Ford F-150 and the Silverado shifted, with more potential buyers considering the Ram pickup, Drury said.

"Consumers know a redesign is coming, but they can't get one, so they start to look elsewhere," Drury said. That might be headed off by giving buyers the chance to get into a brand's current model vehicle at a value.

Prolonged production

GM last month started shipping the redesigned 2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT models — GMC's two premium pickups — and the AT4, an off-road model, to dealerships. The pickups are built at GM's assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Chevrolet started shipping Silverado light-duty pickups, also assembled at Fort Wayne, to dealers on July 30 as part of a staggered launch.

GM told its dealers earlier this month that it will continue to build the 2018 styles through the end of the year. That includes the 2018 Chevy Silverado double-cab models in heavy- and light-duty; the 2018 GMC Denali and SLT pickups; and the GMC 2019 model year Sierra Limited, which is still the current body style. All are built at its Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario, Chevrolet and GMC spokesmen said.

Dealer Operator Paul Zimmerman stands with the Chevrolet Silverado pickups he has in stock at George Matick Chevrolet in Redford.

Ryan Esler

The deals

George Matick Chevrolet in Redford, Michigan, had 38 of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado new-body-style pickups in stock as of Sept. 14. It sold four with an average transaction price of $52,000, said Paul Zimmermann, director of sales for Matick Automotive, which also owns Matick Toyota in Macomb.

But the dealership has about 150 of the 2018 and 2019 pickups in the current body style in stock.

"We’re still selling a ton of the old body style because that’s where the lease and buy incentive programs are," Zimmermann said. "I would expect that’ll play out like that for a while.”

In August, Matick Chevrolet sold about 80 of the 2018 Silverado pickups and, said Zimmermann, it is on track to sell about 60 or 70 this month, mostly in the 2018 body style. About 80 percent of the store's pickup sales are leased.

GM is offering $9,250 in rebates on the 2018 Silverado 1500 4WD Double-Cab, providing a 24-month lease at $126 a month with a $999 down payment. To purchase that same truck, $8,500 in rebates are available, he said.

At Thompson Sales in Springfield, Missouri, dealer Lynn Thompson said GM is offering $6,500 on some 2018 GMC half-ton crew cab SLT models, which his store matches that amount, knocking a whopping $13,000 off the hood.

A wide net

Gilchrist Automotive is in the heart of Texas truck country with Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Dodge stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. It has about 260 new 2018 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverados in stock between its two GMC and one Chevrolet stores, said Stephen Gilchrist, dealer operator of the group. It has about 25 redesigned 2019 pickups, he said.

"The plan is to keep strong incentives on the 2018s until they're sold down," Gilchrist said. "There will not be much incentive support on the 2019s until next year."

Gilchrist likes GM's continued production of the 2018 pickups and wants more in stock.

"The majority of the customers will come in to investigate the 2019 and end up with the 2018 because of the combination of value and great features," said Gilchrist. "Ram is doing the same thing. It helps them ramp up and they don't lose any sales as they are building up the new inventory."

The strategy also helps dealers cast a wider net to customers, said Zimmermann.

"Those folks who are truly payment buyers have a great option with the previous generation truck," Zimmermann said. "But those folks who are looking for the latest and greatest technology and infotainment have a fantastic option with the new truck. So it helps us a bunch."

