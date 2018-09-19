Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss

An artist drawing shows Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship, Norwegian Encore, sailing near New York City.

Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship will sail from New York City in addition to Miami.

Norwegian Encore will operate seven-day Bermuda cruises out of the Big Apple starting in April of 2020, Norwegian announced this week.

The sailings will come after a previously announced series of Caribbean cruises out of Miami scheduled to take place after Encore's completion in October 2019.

On order from Germany's Meyer Werft shipyard, Encore will be the fourth and final vessel in Norwegian's Breakaway Plus series. Previous ships in the series include the recently unveiled Norwegian Bliss as well as Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy.

At 167,800 tons, Encore will rank among the largest cruise ships in the world. It's expected to hold about 4,000 passengers at double occupancy.

Norwegian hasn't revealed the on-board features planned for Encore, but they're expected to be similar to Bliss, which debuted in April.

Designed to have all the trappings of a major megaresort, Bliss boasts such over-the-top amusements as a two-deck-high racing course where passengers compete against each other in electric go-carts — a first for a vessel based in North America.

Bliss also has a sprawling water park with multistory water slides; a restaurant-lined boardwalk; Tony Award-winning production shows, including Jersey Boys; and a giant spa. Dining options include a modern Texas barbecue eatery called Q that features live pop country music — a new concept for the line.

With Encore's arrival, Norwegian will have 17 vessels.

