Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells reporters that Republicans are rallying behind a plan that would allow detained families to stay together while expediting their deportation proceedings. during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington June 19, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was confronted by customers Friday at a Cuban restaurant in Louisville.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Kentucky Republican and his wife, transportation secretary Elaine Chao, were eating dinner at Havana Rumba when four men began shouting at the senator.

“Why don’t you get out of here?” one of the men is heard yelling at McConnell, as other diners told him to leave the senator alone. “Why don’t you leave the entire country?”

The woman who recorded the video told TMZ the issue was over McConnell's stance on Social Security and health care. The senator recently suggested such programs were the causes of the rising U.S. deficit, which has ballooned to $779 billion.

"It’s very disturbing, and it’s driven by the three big entitlement programs that are very popular: Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid," McConnell said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In addition to yelling at the senator, the main aggressor is said to have "slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant," the woman told TMZ.

McConnell and Chao left the restaurant after an apparent bill dispute, the senator thanking his supporters on his way out, TMZ reported.

The incident comes just weeks after McConnell was confronted by protesters in an airport for his decision to back then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid allegations of sexual assault during the judge's high school and college years.

More: McConnell 'will not be intimidated' after protests over Kavanaugh vote

In the video from the airport, three activists yelled at McConnell as he walked through the terminal and then took an escalator to his motorcade.

Later, he told the Senate floor that Republicans' opinions would not be swayed by protests like those in the airport or at the Louisville restaurant on Friday.

"I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their homes," McConnell told Senate at the time. "We will not be intimidated by these people."

Related: Sen. Ted Cruz driven from Washington restaurant by anti-Kavanaugh protesters

Also: Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked out of Virginia restaurant by owner

Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Thomas Novelly contributed.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com