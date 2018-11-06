FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's transport minister says the government is ordering automaker Daimler to immediately recall 238,000 vehicles equipped with software that turns off emissions controls under certain conditions.

Minister Andreas Scheuer made the statement Monday after a meeting with Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche. Scheuer said that Daimler was willing to work "with cooperative transparency" with the government and "at maximum speed."

The affected vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery van and the Mercedes GLC 220d and C220d.

Europe-wide some 774,000 vehicles are affected.

Diesels have been under heavy scrutiny since U.S. authorities caught Volkswagen using illegal engine control software that turned off diesel emission controls in everyday driving. Subsequent investigations showed that other automakers had exploited European regulatory loopholes to limit the conditions under which emission controls work.

More: Tyson Food Inc. to recall 3,120 pounds of breaded chicken for plastic contamination

More: Five Midwestern states warned: Throw away pre-cut melon due to salmonella concerns

More: South Florida vehicle owners urged to respond to recall of Takata exploding airbags

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com