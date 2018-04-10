Best places to watch football in Las Vegas
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino SuperBook | Perfect for: Football fanatics and bettors looking for an electric atmosphere. Westgate, the former Las Vegas Hilton just off the north end of The Strip, recently upgraded its 25,000-square-foot race and sports book, outfitting it with a huge LED video wall. There are more than 400 seats and they go fast, especially on Sunday. The place, which is popular with locals and tourists, is standing-room only before 9 a.m.
The Book, Linq Hotel & Casino | Perfect for: Watching with friends at a new, hopping spot on the casino floor in the center of The Strip.  There's a self-serve beer wall and a rotating lineup of halftime specials that include $1 tequila. Want VIP seating? Check out the "fan cave'' rentals, private areas for up to six guests. There are two 49-inch TVs and one 98-inch TV, which together can show up to six games at a time, and an Xbox. The caves aren't cheap on weekends: $1,000 in minimum food and beverage spend during the day and $300 at night. (Plus a $50 technology fee.)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Venetian Resort | Perfect for: Those seeking gourmet burgers and beer overlooking the packed Venetian Race and Sports Book. Black Tap replaced B&B Burgers and Beer, the closed restaurant from celebrity chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich. Black Tap has TVs showing games, but grab a seat at the bar overlooking the casino floor if you want to catch some games on the big screen in the sports book.
Lagasse's Stadium, Palazzo Resort | Perfect for: Fans looking for a chic place with couches inside and out, luxury boxes, food from a celebrity chef and the in crowd. This is the place if budget is not an issue. The Sunday we visited, the minimum budget for a basic seat inside was $75 per person. For a couch, it was $100, and that was for only one set of games.
Beer Park Las Vegas | Perfect for: Outdoor football watching with great views of The Strip and a side of billiards, Jenga or Connect Four. The large rooftop bar and grill at Paris Las Vegas overlooks the Bellagio Fountains and Paris' Eiffel Tower. Seating options include bars, a counter overlooking The Strip, picnic tables, Adirondack chairs and couches. During night games, plop on one of the comfy couches if you can and just try not to doze off during commercials. (I failed.) Nighttime is the perfect time to snap Instagram-worthy shots of The Strip. There are 100 draft and bottled beers. Don't expect any football special pricing, though.
Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Race & Sports Book | Perfect for: Fashionable football watching with a side of foosball, billiards and blackjack or roulette. Cosmopolitan, one of the hippest hotels on The Strip, has a sparkling, spacious new sports book (double the size of the previous one) on the casino floor near the hotel entrance. There aren't endless rows of chairs like there are at some other large sports books, but a good selection of seats and some VIP options.
Mirage Race and Sports Book | Perfect for: Football die-hards who like to plop down in a large sports book for the day and/or night, getting up only to place a bet. Premium seating, which includes drinks, is available. It was $75 per person for the Monday Night Football game on Sept. 12.
Aria Race & Sports Book | Perfect for: Watching football in a classy, clubby setting with living-room-style armchairs and carpeting in rich colors. It's not huge and is not the easiest place to find, tucked away at the back of the casino, but it's a nice spot.
Bellagio Race & Sports Book | Perfect for: Football junkies who want to watch and bet on multiple games in an opulent but not overwhelming setting. Want a good seat without getting there a couple hours before kickoff? Reserve a premium spot. There's a $50 minimum spend per person on Saturdays and $75 on Sundays. Make reservations well in advance because slots fill up during popular games.
AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade | Perfect for: Beer-loving partiers who want to play beer pong and corn hole while watching football. A $50 open-bar special includes draft beer and well drinks.
Beerhaus | Perfect for: Those who want a mix of football, board games, ping-pong and beer in a casual indoor/outdoor setting in The Strip's first park. Beerhaus is a spacious beer hall that opened this year at The Park between New York-New York and Monte Carlo.
Blondies Sports Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood | Perfect for: Fans who love traditional sports bars and don't need a lot of flash. Blondies is tucked away near a theater at the easy-to-get-lost-in Miracle Mile Mall at Planet Hollywood. Look for the flags of the marquee teams playing that day at the entrance. The servers wear not-too-revealing cheerleader uniforms. The bar bills itself as the Las Vegas headquarters of Ohio State University sports. There are beer pong and other games.
Brooklyn Bowl, The Linq Promenade | Perfect for: Casual fans looking for good food and a side of bowling and music during night games. The cavernous restaurant, concert hall and bowling alley shows the games in the bar and in the upscale bowling lanes. The place was empty for Thursday Night Football on opening week.
Ellis Island Casino and Brewery | Perfect for: Guzzling cheap beer while watching football at the packed casino bar or from a blackjack table or slot machine. There is a tiny sports book with limited seating and a wall of smaller screens. The hole-in-the-wall casino is adjacent to the Super 8 hotel just off the Strip behind Bally's.
Ringer Wings, Pizza and Sliders Sports Book, Planet Hollywood | Perfect for: Avid football fans who want wings, big screens and friendly service. Reservations are accepted for Sunday games, when guests must spend a minimum amount for food and drinks to get a table. There are no minimums for Thursday and Monday night games at the restaurant, which used to be called The Playing Field. Video poker is available at the large bar.
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Sports Book | Perfect for: Fans looking for a first-class, affordable spot off The Strip. Red Rock is 10 miles west of The Strip. Sit at the sports-book bar and enjoy the best football beer special around and friendly bartenders. We were sold when our Uber driver, a Las Vegas real estate agent, said it's where he drinks on Sundays. A highlight of the trip.
South Point Hotel & Casino sports book | Perfect for: Relaxed watching in a roomy setting with cheap drinks and friendly service. Just past the south end of The Strip, beyond the Las Vegas sign and outlet shopping, South Point is a local favorite. Fans can watch in the sports book or the adjacent Del Mar lounge, which has chairs and bar seating.
Top Golf at MGM Grand | Perfect for: Laid-back watching in a swank setting, with an optional side of golf. Top Golf, a luxury driving range, restaurant/bar and concert venue, opened its four-story flagship Las Vegas outlet in May behind MGM Grand. On NFL opening weekend not a lot of people thought of it for football watching. We practically had the place to ourselves for the Cardinals-Patriots game on Sunday night. There are comfy couches in the The Yard on Level 2 for groups who agree to a minimum amount in food and beverage spending, but plenty of free seating is available throughout, including in the five bars.
Umami Burger Beer Garden and Sports Book, SLS Las Vegas | Perfect for: Football and gourmet burgers in a living-room-like setting at the north end of The Strip. One group of guys was sprawled out on the couches on Saturday, feet up or hanging off the arm, watching football on four screens. They paid $75 per person to reserve the area and it included appetizers, beer and burgers. There also are several reservable booths with individual TVs. Prices vary by day.
Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book | Perfect for: Football fanatics and bettors seeking a bustling, classy sports book in the center of The Strip with a dazzling new video wall that makes one of those giant Costco TVs seem like an iPhone screen. A VIP package is the way to go because it's standing room only unless you arrive super early. The packages are so popular that they have their own booking website: loungereserve.com. There are two options: $75 for lower-level seating and three drinks or $300 for upper-level seating and unlimited drinks.
LAS VEGAS – Kickoff  for the first Sunday games of the NFL season was still hours away when Willie Scott headed to the sports book at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

It was 6:30 a.m. and the Dallas postal worker, on his annual football pilgrimage with an old Navy shipmate, was determined to get prime seats in the sports-watching shrine.

He'd spent six hours there watching college football the day before and planned to spend 12 hours watching NFL games from his third-row seat near the aisle, tracking the players on his fantasy team and rooting against the Dallas Cowboys. (He was wearing the jersey of Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive back Mel Renfro but hates team owner Jerry Jones.)

Scott, 60, loves the camaraderie, betting, down-to-earth crowd and wall of TV screens befitting an IMAX theater.

“I think there is no other place in the world to watch football,’’ Scott said. “I look forward to this every year. I’m like a kid in the candy store.’’  

USA TODAY

Dos and don'ts for watching football in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will be football central through the Super Bowl in early February, drawing fervid fans, fantasy fanatics and visitors simply rooting for the home team or their alma mater in between gambling, the pool, shopping and shows.

Casinos, bars and restaurants compete for football fans' dollars, touting food and drink specials, TV specs, mobile betting and even VIP sections. Blackjack dealers at many casinos wear football jerseys on game days. Electronic billboards at hotels up and down The Strip scream "come here to watch football." Strip clubs even get in on the action, with Crazy Horse III promoting topless tailgate parties.

Season kick off parties are the norm. This year, the outdoor Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas featured a DJ and face painting.

Peoria, Ariz., resident Tom O'Connell has an 82-inch TV at home but loves Las Vegas for opening weekend He watched one Arizona Cardinals-New England Patriots game at the sports book at Mirage Hotel & Casino wearing a red Arizona Cardinals golf shirt and a black cap.

"It's just a fun time to come up and watch all the games,'' he said.

Want to join the fun? We traversed The Strip and a couple of outlying casino hotels for a nonstop football weekend, visiting sports bars, sports books, restaurants and other spots in search of the best places to catch all the action.

Here are 20 places to check out. There's something for every budget, viewing style and travel taste, from an off-strip casino selling beer for a buck to a celebrity chef restaurant charging more than $100 per person minimums for food and beverage to nab a seat. Every place we visited has Wi-Fi.

We skipped Yardhouse, Tilted Kilt and other chain restaurants and bars because you can go to those places at home. Downtown didn't make the cut this time but regulars and locals like the small, recently renovated sports book at The California Hotel & Casino and Pizza Rock restaurant.

1. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino SuperBook

Perfect for: Football fanatics and bettors looking for an electric atmosphere. Westgate, the former Las Vegas Hilton just off the north end of The Strip, recently upgraded its 25,000-square-foot race and sports book, outfitting it with a huge LED video wall. There are more than 400 seats and they go fast, especially on Sunday. The place, which is popular with locals and tourists, is standing-room only before 9 a.m.

TVs: The high-definition video wall, which is 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall, is the stunning centerpiece. Smaller TVs are scattered throughout.

Beer money: $8.25 Budweiser draft, $8 Bud Light bottle.

Bloody Mary: $9.

Food: A food court featuring Mexican food, pizza and burgers replaced the SportsBook Deli. 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tips: Don't wait until Sunday morning to place a bet because there are snaking lines up until kickoff. Consider the Las Vegas Monorail if you're staying at the south end of The Strip. There's a station at the Westgate.

Details: 702-732-5111, westgatelasvegas.com.

2. Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book 

Perfect for: Football fanatics and bettors seeking a bustling, classy sports book in the center of The Strip with a dazzling new video wall that makes one of those giant Costco TVs seem like an iPhone screen. A reservation is the way to go because it's standing room only unless you arrive super early. There are two options: $75 for lower-level seating and three drinks, or $125 for upper-level VIP seating and unlimited drinks.

TVs: The hotel brags that its new video wall is the largest on The Strip (Westgate, which claims it has the largest video wall in the world, is off The Strip) and features six 12-foot by 15-foot screens, a 20-foot by 50-foot LED board and 12 50-inch plasma screens. 

Beer money: $35 for a bucket of five beers.

Bloody Mary: $14.

Food: Take a break from football and duck into Mesa Grill, celebrity chef Bobby Flay's restaurant right by the sports book, for goat cheese queso fundido and other Southwestern dishes. 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Don't want to spend the cash for a VIP package? Get there early to nab a seat at the video-poker bar, which has great views of the giant screens. Don't expect to sit there and drink for free all day by putting a $20 bill in the machine like you can at some video-poker bars. Employees monitor play closely during games and parcel out drinks based on your gambling. A more intimate option for watching games at Caesars Palace is Vista Lounge.

Details: 702-731-7110, caesars.com/caesars-palace.

3. Beer Park Las Vegas

Perfect for: Outdoor football watching with great views of The Strip and a side of billiards, foosball, Jenga or Connect Four. The 10,000-square foot rooftop bar and grill at Paris Las Vegas overlooks the Bellagio Fountains and Paris' Eiffel Tower. Seating options include bars, a counter overlooking The Strip, picnic tables, Adirondack chairs and couches. Reserved seating is available on Sundays, with a $150 minimum food and beverage spend for two. During night games, plop on one of the comfy couches if you can and just try not to doze off during commercials. (I failed.) Nighttime is the perfect time to snap Instagram-worthy shots of The Strip. There are 100 draft and bottled beers. Don't expect any football special pricing, though.

TVs: Dozens of varying sizes scattered throughout the bars and seating areas.

Beer money: $35 for a bucket of five beers.

Bloody Mary: $13.

Food: Try the chile verde pork nachos. There's a football brunch on Sundays. Breakfast is available during football games.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: When you want a break from football, snag a stool at the Strip-side high-top tables and watch the Bellagio fountains.

Details: 702-444-4500, beerpark.com.

4. Umami Burger Beer Garden and Sports Book, SLS Las Vegas

Perfect for: Football and gourmet burgers in a living-room-like setting at the north end of The Strip. One group of guys was sprawled out on the couches on a Saturday, feet up or hanging off the arm, watching football on four screens. 

TVs: 51 TVs scattered throughout.

Beer money: $25 for bucket of beer and wings, $12 Bud Light pitchers.

Bloody Mary: $9.

Food: Try the $24.95 game day buffet every Sunday, featuring burgers, hot dogs, wings and nachos. An optional all-you-can-drink package is also available. Reservations are suggested.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Take the Las Vegas monorail unless you have a big group, which makes an Uber, Lyft or taxi cheaper. There's a station at the SLS.

Details: 702-761-5875, slsvegas.com

5. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Sports Book

Perfect for: Fans looking for a first-class, affordable spot off The Strip. Red Rock is 10 miles west of The Strip. Sit at the sports-book bar and enjoy one of the best football beer deals around and friendly bartenders. We were sold when our Uber driver, a Las Vegas real estate agent, said it's where he drinks on Sundays. A highlight of the trip.

TVs: A wall of screens in the sports book and TVs above the bar and scattered throughout, including a big screen above some slot machines just outside the sports book.

Beer money: $10 for a bucket of five beers.

Bloody Mary: $5

Food: The Gridiron Grill adjacent to the sports book has burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Take an Uber or Lyft from The Strip so there's no drinking and driving.

Details: 702-797-7777, redrock.sclv.com.

6. Brooklyn Bowl, The Linq Promenade

Perfect for: Casual fans looking for good food and a side of bowling and music during night games. The cavernous restaurant, concert hall and bowling alley shows the games in the bar and in the upscale bowling lanes. The place was empty for Thursday Night Football on opening week.

TVs: Scattered throughout, including high-definition big screens in the bowling alley.

Beer money: Draft beers start at $6. 

Bloody Mary: $11.

Food: Order the fried chicken wings and slather them in honey and chili sauce.

Betting: No.

Pro tip: Get there when it opens at 5 p.m. to take advantage of happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, when drinks and appetizers are 50 percent off.  Also, check the calendar on the website for concerts and other special events, which frequently close the place. 

Details: 702-862-2695, brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

7. Lagasse's Stadium, Palazzo Resort 

Perfect for: Fans looking for a chic place with couches inside and out, luxury boxes, food from a celebrity chef and the in crowd. There's even valet parking. This is the place if budget is not an issue. Prices vary by day and date. For a Sunday in mid-October, October, prices ranged from $25 per person in food and beverage spending for a seat in the bar to $125 per person in a cushier section. And that is only for one set of games. 

TVs: 100 high-definition TVs of various sizes throughout, though there is no giant video wall as in some of the major sports books.

Beer money: Bucket of five beers for $35.

Bloody Mary: $10.

Food: New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse, who has several restaurants in Las Vegas, offers menu items themed to the teams on Thursday and Monday nights. When the New England Patriots  play the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 29, for example, fans can order lobster mac and cheese ($17) and buffalo chicken grilled cheese with creole french fries ($15). 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Don't bother going on Saturday or Sunday without a reservation and a big budget unless you want to wander around aimlessly looking for a place to stand, never mind find a spot to eat. Reservations can be made up to two months in advance over the phone. (The website will not show availability that far out.)

Details: 702-607-2665, emerilsrestaurants.com/lagasses-stadium.

8. Ellis Island Casino and Brewery

Perfect for: Guzzling cheap beer while watching football at the packed casino bar or from a blackjack table or slot machine. There is a tiny sports book with limited seating and a wall of smaller screens. The hole-in-the-wall casino is adjacent to the Super 8 hotel just off the Strip behind Bally's.

TVs: Smallish flat screens scattered throughout.

Beer money: $6 for a beer and a shot during NFL games.

Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar: $7 on weekends.

Food: Casino food specials include $3 for two hot dogs or five chicken wings. Regulars rave about the sirloin steak deals at the Ellis Island Cafe.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Stay after the game for karaoke or singing blackjack dealers. We saw Elvis and Shakira impersonators. 

Details: 702-733-8901, ellisislandcasino.com.

9. Topgolf at MGM Grand

Perfect for: Laid-back watching in a swank setting, with an optional side of golf. Topgolf a luxury driving range, restaurant/bar and concert venue, opened its four-story flagship Las Vegas outlet in May 2016 behind MGM Grand. Plenty of free seating is available throughout, including in the five bars. Check out the comfy couches in the The Toyota Yard on Level 2.  During Monday Night Football, there's a new cornhole tournament. For 2018 football season, TopGolf is broadcasting audio of the biggest games on Monday, Thursday and all day Saturday and Sunday, throughout the place.  

TVs: More than 300 high-definition TVs of varying sizes, including a 14-foot by 48-foot screen in The Yard. Hitting balls? There are four giant screens — 28 feet by 50 feet — at the end of driving range so you don't miss any action. Golfers in the hitting bays can also stream the game audio via the Topgolf app 

Beer money: Bucket of six beers costs $38.

Bloody Mary: $12.

Food: Try the sweet crispy shrimp ($14.) New this season: a Brontosaurus Rib ($32.).

Betting: Yes.

Pro tips: Bring your swimsuit if you want to watch games from the third-floor pool. There is no charge, but you are expected to order drinks. Go at night for spectacular views of The Strip. Top Golf is a long walk from MGM Grand, so take the free shuttle from the lobby. 

Details: 702-933-8458, topgolf.com/us/las-vegas.

10. South Point Hotel & Casino sports book

Perfect for: Relaxed watching in a roomy setting with cheap drinks and friendly service. Just past the south end of The Strip, beyond the Las Vegas sign and outlet shopping, South Point is a local favorite. Fans can watch in the sports book or the adjacent Del Mar lounge, which has chairs and bar seating.

TVs: A big wall of screens and other TVs scattered throughout. 

Beer money: $5 for a bucket of five beers at all casino bars on Sundays, $2 drafts on Monday nights.

Food: The Del Mar Deli is in the sports book. And on Monday nights, pigskin parties in the showroom feature $1 hot dogs, $3 pizza and $5 wings, among other specials.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Don't want to drive? The city bus (rtcnv.com) has several stops on The Strip. You can buy tickets at kiosks at the stops.

Details: 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com.

11. Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Race & Sports Book

Perfect for: Fashionable football watching with a side of foosball, billiards and blackjack or roulette. Cosmopolitan, one of the hippest hotels on The Strip, has a sparkling, spacious new sports book (double the size of the previous one) on the casino floor near the hotel entrance. There aren't endless rows of chairs like there are at some other large sports books, but a good selection of seats and some VIP options.

TVs: A stunning LED video wall and other TVs scattered throughout.

Beer money: Bottles start at $8, 16-ounce ounce draft beers start at $10. 

Bloody Mary: $13.

Food: Duck out of the sports book and head up to Secret Pizza on the third floor for a large slice of signature white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and housemade garlic oil. There are no signs for the tiny place. Two small TVs will keep you from missing any football action. You can bring a slice or an entire pie back to the sports book.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Grab a seat at the large video-poker bar and slip a $20 into the machine for a free drink while you watch the game. There are great views of the video wall from the bar stools. 

Details: 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

12. The Book, Linq Hotel & Casino

Perfect for: Watching with friends at a new, hopping spot on the casino floor in the center of The Strip.  There's a self-serve beer wall and a rotating lineup of halftime specials that include $1 tequila. Want VIP seating? Check out the "fan cave'' rentals, private areas for up to six guests. There are two 49'' TVs and one 98'' TV, which together can show up to six games at a time, and an Xbox. The caves aren't cheap on weekends: $1,000 in minimum food and beverage spend during the day and $300 at night. (Plus a $50 technology fee.)

TVs: More than 50 

Beer money: $29 for five 16-ounce beers. 

Bloody Mary: $11.

Food:  Check out the Sticky Chicken food truck. 

Betting: Yes

Pro tip: At halftime, take a spin on the High Roller observation wheel just outside the casino doors at the Linq Promenade.

Details: 702-370-7736,  caesars.com/linq.

13. Mirage Race and Sports Book 

Perfect for: Football diehards who like to plop down in a large sports book for the day and/or night, getting up only to place a bet. Premium seating, which includes drinks, is available starting at $50 per person. It is $160 per person for a Sunday game in mid-October.

TVs: A huge video wall featuring 85-inch high-definition screens. Other TVs are scattered throughout, including in the sports book bar.

Beer money: Drafts start at $8, buckets at $25. Giant drafts are $16.

Bloody Mary: $12

Food: California Pizza Kitchen overlooks the sports book. 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Prefer a smaller venue? Check out The Still bar and restaurant at Mirage. Lines were forming before kickoff on opening weekend. There are drink specials and a food truck serving Mexican food. 

Details: 702-791-7111, mirage.com.

14. AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade

Perfect for: Beer-loving partiers who want to play beer pong and corn hole while watching football. A $50 open-bar special includes draft beer and well drinks.

TVs: Fancy TVs aren't the main focus here but there are plenty inside and out to watch football.

Beer money: $5 drafts and $20 Miller Lite buckets of beer.

Food: Snacks, including peanuts and popcorn. For dessert, Sprinkles Cupcakes is across the way. 

Betting: No.

Pro tip: Grab a red, white or blue seat on the patio for great people watching and views of the High Roller observation wheel. 

Details: 702-331-5600, americanbeerbar.com.

15. Bellagio Race & Sports Book

Perfect for: Football junkies who want to watch and bet on multiple games in an opulent but not overwhelming setting. Want a good seat without getting there a couple hours before kickoff? Reserve a premium spot. Prices start at $50 per person on weekends. Make reservations well in advance because slots fill up during popular games.

TVs: A wide wall of six large screens, with other TVs scattered throughout, including 38 at the Sports Bar.

Beer money: $30 for a bucket of domestic beer.

Bloody Mary: $19 for a 20 ounce Absolut Bloody Mary.

Food: So many good choices at Bellagio. A few favorites: the new Spago by Wolfgang Puck (in the old Olives by Todd English spot) and Noodles, a casual spot for Asian food. For grab and go food to bring to the sports book, check out Snacks next door.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Slide at least $20 into one of the video-poker/slot machines at the sports book bar, which has its own TVs and views of the big screens, and get a free drink. Put in less and they'll charge you for that Bloody Mary you just ordered. Bartenders monitor play closely. Don't miss the stunning conservatory and botanical gardens in the lobby. 

Details: 702-693-7111, bellagio.com.

16. Blondies Sports Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

Perfect for: Fans who love traditional sports bars and don't need a lot of flash. Blondies is tucked away near a theater at the easy-to-get-lost-in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Look for the flags of the marquee teams playing that day at the entrance. The servers wear not-too-revealing cheerleader uniforms. The bar bills itself as the Las Vegas headquarters of Ohio State University sports. There are beer pong and other games.

TVs: Scattered throughout the bar.

Beer money: $40 for a 100-ounce tower of beer.

Bloody Mary: $8.

Food: Blondies serves comfort food at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Betting: No.

Pro tip: Blondies has a great $20 all you-can-drink happy hour during the week but it's not available during football games and other special events.

Details: 702-737-0444, blondieslasvegas.com.

17. Aria Race & Sports Book

Perfect for: Watching football in a classy, clubby setting with living-room-style armchairs and carpeting in rich colors. It's not huge and is not the easiest place to find, tucked away at the back of the casino, but it's a nice spot. 

TVs: 90 screens of varying sizes, some as large as 120 inches.

Beer money: $7.50 for a bottle of Coors Light or a bucket of beer for $25.

Bloody Mary: $16.

Food: Football fans stream in with pizza from Five50 Pizza Bar, a restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain that is at the sports-book entrance.

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: If you've never been to the swank Aria, take time for a self-guided tour, inside and out, starting with the lushly decorated lobby.

Details: 702-590-7111, aria.com.

18. Beerhaus

Perfect for: Those who want a mix of football, board games, ping-pong and beer in an laid back indoor/outdoor setting in The Strip's first park. Beerhaus is a spacious beer hall that opened in April 2016 at The Park, a new dining and entertainment district between New York-New York and Monte Carlo.

TVs: An assortment of TVs scattered throughout.

Beer money: $4-$6 draft beer during happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. daily. Draft beer starts at $8 outside of happy hour. 

Bloody Mary: $14.

Food: Order rotisserie chicken, spit roast pork sandwiches, a hot dog, brat or pretzel and beer cheese from a counter at the entrance. There are $4 hot dog specials during happy hour.

Betting: No.

Pro tip: Do not leave The Park without visiting the captivating 40-foot sculpture "Bliss Dance'' that comes into full view as you approach the new T-Mobile Arena.

Details: 702-692-2337, theparkvegas.com.

Vegas Beerhaus serves up tasty spread for meat lovers
01 / 18
Beerhaus is a new beer hall eatery with indoor and outdoor seating located in the new The Park, a pedestrian park on the Las Vegas Strip.
02 / 18
A typical Beerhaus spread, counterclockwise from front left: side salad, porchetta, beef brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, bratwurst, pretzels with warm cheese dip.
03 / 18
The excellent rotisserie-cooked porchetta, a pork belly seasoned with garlic and spices and rolled up in a pork shoulder, then seasoned, rotisserie roasted, sliced, and finally griddled. Served with house special potatoes and onions cooked in drippings under rotisserie.
04 / 18
The Beerhaus Brat, a custom-made fresh pork bratwurst stuffed with cheddar and topped with bacon onion “jam.”
05 / 18
Rotisserie-cooked pulled pork sandwich.
06 / 18
Rotisserie-cooked pulled beef brisket sandwich with spicy “atomic” slaw and white cheddar.
07 / 18
Soft pretzels with warm cheese dip.
08 / 18
A typical Beerhaus spread, counterclockwise from front left: house pickle side, Hot Link, City Dog, rotisserie half chicken, side salad, bratwurst, porchetta.
09 / 18
Rotisserie half chicken with house special potatoes and onions cooked in drippings under rotisserie.
10 / 18
The City Dog, a skinless Vienna beef frank topped with spicy mustard, homemade kraut and relish.
11 / 18
The Hot Link, a fairly spicy red sausage topped with a house-made pickle slaw.
12 / 18
Side order of pickles, a mix of half sour and bread and butter spears, made by a secret local “pickle guy.”
13 / 18
Red velvet whoopie pies.
14 / 18
Ice cream sandwiches with vanilla bean ice cream between sugar cookies.
15 / 18
The Park sits between the New York New York and Monte Carlo casino resorts.
16 / 18
The entrance to The Park and Beerhaus is right on Las Vegas Boulevard.
17 / 18
Inside, Beerhaus has a warehouse feel with high ceilings and a central bar.
18 / 18
The beer list is huge, on draft, in bottles, and cans, with a lot of local Vegas brews.

19. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Venetian Resort 

Perfect for: Those seeking gourmet burgers and beer overlooking the packed Venetian Race and Sports Book.  Black Tap replaced B&B Burgers and Beer, the closed restaurant from celebrity chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich. Black Tap has TVs showing games, but grab a seat at the bar overlooking the casino floor if you want to catch some games on the big screen in the sports book.

TVs: The Venetian sports book's wall of screens is right in front of you.

Beer money: $8 for bottled domestic beer and cans of craft beer. 

Bloody Mary: $15 for a michelada royale.

Food:  A burger, of course. Try the Greg Norman burger with Wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese and arugula. For dessert, don't miss the restaurant's signature CrazyShake milkshakes, including the Sweet n Salty, a peanut butter shake with M&Ms, peanut butter cups, a Sugar Daddy, pretzel rod, chocolate covered pretzel, whipped cream and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Betting: Yes, at the sports book in front of the restaurant.

Pro tip: Watch the first part of the morning games in the sports book and head for burgers when Black Tap opens at 11 a.m. 

Details: 702-414-2220, venetian.com/restaurants/black-tap

20. Ringer Wings, Pizza and Sliders Sports Book, Planet Hollywood 

Perfect for: Avid football fans who want wings, big screens and friendly service. Reservations are accepted for Saturday and Sunday games, when guests must spend a minimum amount for food and drinks ($50 per person on Saturday, $100 on Sunday) to get a table. There are no minimums for Thursday and Monday night games at the restaurant, which used to be called The Playing Field. Video poker is available at the large bar.

TVs: The restaurant overlooks the big screens of the Planet Hollywood sports book and has 55 of its own flat-screen TVs.

Beer money: $30 for a bucket of five beers.

Bloody Mary: $12.

Food: Bar food including wings, pizza, sliders and waffle fries. 

Betting: Yes.

Pro tip: Have non-football fans in your group? Send them to the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood or across the street to Bellagio to check out the free gorgeous conservatory and botanical garden.

Details: 702-414-2337, caesars.com/planet-hollywood.

