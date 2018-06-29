Travelers walk to their gates in the concourse of Reagan National Airport in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Traveling for the Fourth of July? You're not alone ...

A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday period, a five percent increase over last year, according to AAA. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts that travel times in the most congested U.S. cities could be twice as long as normal, with Tuesday being the busiest day of the week. One reason for the increase? The Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday, giving people the flexibility to take a long weekend before or after. For those who decide to drive, commutes will be worse in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

Thai authorities weigh cave extraction options

Authorities are still considering their options Tuesday on how to extract a youth soccer team from a vast, flooded cave complex where they disappeared more than a week ago. 12 players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were found alive after being stranded since June 23 in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province. The desperate search drew worldwide attention, which began when a mother reported her son had not returned from practice. Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the 13 were in the process of being rescued, which could include draining water from the cave and exploring the mountainside for shafts and other entrances to the caverns below.

An American classic gets a major overhaul

A $380 million project to transform one of the world’s most iconic monuments is scheduled for a grand opening in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Gateway Arch National Park, formerly known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, will unveil its multi-million dollar upgrades and improvements which include a new entrance into the arch, an expanded museum, and sweeping landscape changes to complement the 630-foot stainless steel-clad arch. “I think coming to the Gateway Arch has, for years, always been on many people’s bucket list,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, of the 91-acre park. “Now the new museum and the new park experience is just a second bucket list item for them in St. Louis.”

Post-mortem exams for Drake’s tourmate Smoke Dawg

Rapper Smoke Dawg’s body is scheduled for post-mortem examinations Tuesday after the 21-year-old was killed in a triple shooting outside a Toronto nightclub on Saturday. He and another man — Ernest Modekwe, 28, a producer known as Koba Prime — succumbed to their injuries. The third victim is expected to recover. Dawg, whose real name is Jahvante Smart, opened for Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour and was known for his 2015 remix “Trap House.” He had just dropped a new single, “Fountain Freestyle,” and is survived by a 1-year-old daughter, his parents and 13 siblings.

World Cup: Last quarterfinal spots up for grabs

The World Cup's thrilling Round of 16 wraps up Tuesday with the last two quarterfinal spots up for grabs. On Monday, five-time champion Brazil flexed its might and ended Mexico's summer campaign despite Neymar's unnecessary theatrics, while Belgium bounced back from a two-goal deficit to upend Japan in a furious World Cup classic. Sweden and Switzerland will get the ball rolling in Saint Petersburg Tuesday (10 a.m. ET) followed by a scintillating match pitting soccer-rich nations England against Colombia (2 p.m. ET).

