The massively popular online game "Fortnite" has another mammoth competition set to kick off soon, with even more prize money at stake: $10 million.

North Carolina-based game studio Epic Games announced on Twitter that the six-week Fall Skirmish is coming soon. The total prize money would be a major jackpot escalation over the Summer Skirmish, which ended Sept. 3 and doled out $1.5 million.

That's not the only fun news for "Fortnite" fans. Toy maker Hasbro made a deal with Epic Games for a collection of games and toys inspired by the game. Among the products planned: Nerf Fortnite blasters and a Fortnite-themed Monopoly game.

While Monopoly: Fortnite Edition is scheduled to come out later this fall, the Nerf guns and accessories aren't due until 2019.

The weather may be cooling down, but the battle is heating up 🍂🔥. Fall Skirmish starts soon, with $10,000,000 awarded across 6 weeks. Stay tuned for major details dropping later this week! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 10, 2018

