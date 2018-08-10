WASHINGTON – Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's former communications director, has taken a job as chief communications officer for Fox, the company announced Monday.

Hicks, who left the White House in March, has also been named an executive vice president of the new Fox company, which is based in Los Angeles.

Most of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets are being purchased by Disney, leaving Fox as a streamlined media company that will keep the Fox network, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, as well as sports networks and its 28 local TV stations.

Fox also announced that Danny O'Brien, an executive from General Electric Co. and former Senate aide, will serve as executive vice president and head of government relations.

"Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals," said Viet Dinh, the company's chief legal and policy offer. "Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities."

Hicks was one of Trump's most-trusted advisers and helped shape his public image during his 2016 campaign and after he took office.

By the time Hicks left the White House earlier this year, she had worked for Trump inside and outside the White House longer than any other senior administration official. She went to work at the Trump Organization – the family business – in 2014 and became his presidential campaign spokeswoman in 2015. She had previously worked as a model for Ivanka Trump's clothing line.

Hicks announced her resignation shortly after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in February as part of the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. She answered some questions but refused to testify about her conversations with Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Monday that "FOX won't find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks."

FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already. https://t.co/mUQUlip5oc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 8, 2018

