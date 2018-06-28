SEATTLE — A former attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing the identities of immigrants facing deportation.

Raphael A. Sanchez, 44, is the former chief counsel for ICE's Office of Principal Legal Advisor in Seattle, according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors say he used ICE databases and computers to commit his crimes.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in February to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from DOJ. Sanchez was also ordered to pay over $190,000 in restitution — the amount prosecutors say he stole using fraudulent credit card accounts he opened.

"Raphael Sanchez was entrusted with overseeing the honest enforcement of our country's immigration laws," said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan in a statement. "Instead, Sanchez abused that trust, and capitalized on his position at ICE to exploit his victims and line his own pockets."

DOJ said Sanchez admitted to intentionally defrauding aliens in various stages of immigration removal proceedings. Sanchez used their identities to open lines of credit and personal loans. He also manipulated credit bureau files, transferred funds to himself and made purchases in using credit cards obtained in the names of his victims.

Sanchez admitted that he obtained the information using ICE's computer database, and used his work computer to forge Social Security cards and Washington state driver's licenses, according to DOJ.

The Associated Press reported that Sanchez told court officials prior to his sentencing that he struggled with money troubles, depression, fatigue and a failed relationship before launching into his scheme.

“It became a perfect storm that did not allow me to see the hurtfulness and wrongfulness of my actions,” he said, according to the AP. “I pretended I needed no one and thought material things would bring me happiness, even if temporarily. I created an intricate, beautiful, yet soul-less house of cards that suddenly came crashing down.”

He apologized for his crimes in court Thursday and told the judge he’s relieved to be in custody: “The stress is gone,” he said.

