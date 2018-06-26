Viking Cruises unveiled its fifth ocean ship, Viking Orion, in June 2018. The 930-passenger vessel is a sister to the line's first four ships.
Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Thinking about an ocean voyage with Viking Cruises? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the line's newest ocean-going vessel, the 930-passenger Viking Orion

Unveiled earlier this month in Italy, Orion is the fifth ship for Viking's fast-growing ocean cruising division, which just debuted in 2015. Founded more than two decades ago as a river cruise company, Viking also operates more than 50 river ships in Europe and sells river trips in Asia.

Like Viking's first four ocean ships — Viking Star, Viking SeaViking Sky and Viking Sun — Orion is less than a third the size of the latest megaships from the likes of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, and it has been designed to mix on-board elegance with a focus on destinations that executives say has been lost across much of the cruise industry in recent years.

