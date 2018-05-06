A Republican official defended his decision to bear fake arms after he paraded a machine gun replica through a Kansas City suburb, startling some attendees at a community event.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach rode through Shawnee, Kansas, on Saturday in a Jeep with a .50-caliber machine gun apparently on top as part of an annual city parade.

The sight elicited gasps from some attendees, as Johnny Lewis, a local pastor, told the Kansas City Star. The city itself formally apologized for the "concern and frustration" caused by the entry. Kobach, a candidate for governor, addressed the gun Saturday on social media.

Alongside an image of himself posing next to the gun atop an American flag-themed Jeep, Kobach said those aiming to "restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

Except the gun atop the Jeep could not stop a bad guy: It was a replica, as Kobach noted. And, as others pointed out online, the gun it replicated is not covered by the Second Amendment.

A tweet from Kris Kobach, a Republican candidate for governor.

Twitter/@KrisKobach1787

Kobach doubled down the following day online, portraying anyone questioning the faux gun as "the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights," he said. "I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture."

Lewis, the pastor who attended the parade, expressed concern in a series of tweets that while service members often display artillery responsibly in parades, Kobach has no military experience and was dressed in street clothes.

And as the Jeep rounded a curve in the parade, Lewis said, he saw the apparently real machine gun point directly at his kindergarten-aged daughter, who worries about being shot at school.

Kobach brushed off critics' concerns in an interview with KMBC-TV, saying that "it’s kind of amusing that snowflakes today think that people (will) be afraid at the sight of a gun."

He claimed that "99 percent of the people were reacting very positively, taking pictures of the Jeep, giving me a thumbs ups," according to the station.

And indeed, some respondents to Kobach online issued praise: "Well done sir. You hit all the correct talking points. Well done indeed."

