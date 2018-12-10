fbwm_cw_07_large.jpg
Were you one of the 30 million Facebook users who just got a heads up that your data was compromised? If you haven't heard from Facebook yet, it doesn't necessarily mean you're in the clear. You still might want to check the Help Center to see if your info has been hit. 

So just to back up a bit, on Friday, Facebook revealed that, hey, instead of the original number of 50 million, it was actually 20 million fewer. OK, that sounds better, right? Except that private personal information is now very much in peril.

As a quick refresh: On Sept. 25, Facebook discovered a vulnerability that would let hackers get your phone number and email address, and for about 14 million people even more personal information like recent searches on the social network, your location history, religion and relationship status and the types of devices you use to access the service. In other words, more details about who you are, where you go, what you're interested in and what you use. 

Now Facebook says it doesn’t know if the attackers will exploit any of the information they have accessed – its investigation is ongoing – but that data can allow the hackers or third parties to use it to create and spread spam on Facebook or off.

And here's one big concern: Identify theft is a genuine risk, too.

How paranoid should you be?

By having a general sense of where you are and what you like, the bad guys can “use that to their advantage when doing things like open new accounts, sign up for services, look more like you ultimately,” says Al Pascual, senior vice president for research and head of fraud and security at Javelin Strategy & Research. 

Pascual believes, though, that larger risk comes with “phishing,” in which scammers masquerading as real financial institutions or other companies send emails and messages with sweet offers based on your interests to get you to unwittingly surrender more personal details. 

That means, of course, keeping your guard up, especially if the communications you are receiving are unsolicited. 

“You just need to be more skeptical, which you should already be anyway,” Pascual says. Do not open documents from unfamiliar businesses. But also be wary if you get a come-on from a company you do know but weren’t anticipating hearing from, “even if it looks like something you care about. That’s what criminals are playing on.” 

You can always manually visit a site to verify a deal, but never, ever click on a suspect link. Repeat: Do not click the link that came to you in that email that just landed. 

Treat emails and messages that purport to come from Facebook with equal suspicion, and check with the company if you’re not sure. Go with your gut: If something smells fishy, it probably is.

Common sense safeguards

You should practice common sense security anyway, even if such best practices may not help if you’ve been victimized by the Facebook breach. You hear it all time, but don’t use the same passwords at each place, and don’t play into a criminal’s hands by making those passwords easy to sniff out.

"People are very, very bad about following good password hygiene,” Pasqual says.

Example: It is not that hard to find the name of your pet, especially if you post pictures of her on social media. So don’t use Fluffy as your password.

You can also greatly reduce your risk by using a password manager such as Dashlane, 1Password and LastPass, essentially vaults for complex and unique passwords, that can automatically fill in passwords when you visit a financial or other website.

Another recommendation is to be careful accessing free public Wi-Fi. If possible, use a reputable VPN, or virtual private network, when communicating with your employer. And tapping into a public network isn't exactly the best time to do your online banking.

“We’ve been trained to take advantage of free Wi-Fi everywhere that we no longer even think about whether or not that stuff is safe,” Pasqual says.

Meantime, if you know you’re one of the accounts exposed by Facebook, or are scared off because of it, another viable option is a service such as LifeLock, or IdentityForce, which may help prevent identify theft before it happens, alert you if there might be an issue, or assist you on retrieving an identify that is stolen.

Of course, the very nature of a social network such as Facebook is that we reveal tons of information about ourselves on purpose: where we went to school, where we went on vacation, what our politics are or the sports teams that we root for.

Facebook deserves all the criticism it is getting for what some might deem security negligence. But in many cases, you’ll find the biggest leakers of privacy by looking at the selfie you just posted.

Mark Zuckerberg, the real face of Facebook
01 / 28
Facebook's Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress in wake of the controversy over the leak of users' data. 'Playboy' has deactivated its Facebook accounts amid the backlash. This is not the first time Zuckerberg faces concerns about privacy on the popular social site. Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of user data has supplied another datapoint instance Facebook being used to sway the U.S. Presidential election. Click ahead to see Zuckerberg through the years.
02 / 28
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg, center, greets graduating Harvard students as he walks in a procession at the start of commencement exercises, on May 25, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass.
03 / 28
Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University, where he dropped out to focus on Facebook. Facebook announced a privacy settings makeover on March 28, 2018.
04 / 28
Zuckerberg dons an Oculus Rift at Connect to interact in VR with two other colleagues.
05 / 28
Zuckerberg meets with Matt Prestbury, the administrator of a closed Facebook group called Black Fathers.
06 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg met with 18 Facebook users the company brought to Menlo Park, Calif., to help mark the social network's 12th birthday.
07 / 28
Zuckerburg obliges a selfie at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The event was to celebrate Facebook Friends day, the company's 12th anniversary.
08 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis in this Nov. 2017 file photo. Facebook said on April 5, 2018, that it has shut down a feature that let people search for Facebook users if they had their phone number or email address. In a call with reporters, Zuckerberg said the company had tried rate limiting the searches. This restricted how many searches someone can conduct at one time, based on their devices IP address. But Zuckerberg said this was circumvented by bad actors cycling through multiple IP addresses.
09 / 28
The 33-year-old billionaire was born on May 14th, 1984, in White Plains, NY. His parents, Karen and Edward Zuckerberg are psychiatrist and dentist, respectively. He showed academic excellence early on attending Phillips Exeter Academy and winning awards in math, science by his junior year. Even before entering Harvard he was known as programming whizkid. On Feb. 4, 2004 he launched Facebook, dropping out of Harvard his sophomore year. Three college friends however sued him saying he siphoned their ideas to help create Facebook. A settlement was reached in the matter.
10 / 28
Pope Francis meets Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at the Santa Marta residence, the guest house in Vatican City where the pope lives. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says a topic of discussion at the meeting was how to use communication technologies to alleviate poverty, encourage a culture of encounter, and make a message of hope arrive, especially to those most in need.
11 / 28
Zuckerberg hugs President Barack Obama during the 2016 Global Entrepeneurship Summit at Stanford University on June 24, 2016 in Stanford, Calif. President Obama joined Silicon Valley leaders on the final day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
12 / 28
In 2016, Mark Zuckerber and President of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung DJ Koh greet each other during the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communication companies, with many unveiling their last phones and gadgets.
13 / 28
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes in for a hug with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a townhall meeting, at Facebook headquarters on Sept. 27, 2015.
14 / 28
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, talks with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as Lu Wei, China's Internet czar, looks on during a gathering of CEOs and other executives at the main campus of Microsoft Corp on Sept. 23, 2015 in Redmond, Wash. Xi and top executives from U.S. and Chinese companies discussed a range of issues, including trade relations, intellectual property protection, regulation transparency and clean energy, according to published reports.
15 / 28
In 2012, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meet at the Gorki residence outside Moscow. Zuckerberg was in Moscow on a visit the government believes should stimulate innovation in Russia and the social network hopes will boost its position in the Russian market.
16 / 28
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Mark Zuckerberg (C) near Moscow, on Oct. 1, 2012.
17 / 28
Zuckerberg speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy as he leaves after a meeting the presidential Elysee Palace, in Paris on the closing day of the first "e-G8" summit. The e-G8 aims to draw up a declaration for the Group of Eight Leaders who meet in Deauville, northwestern France, on May 27 and 28, 2011, with discussions covering sensitive issues such as online copyright and censorship.
18 / 28
Newark Mayor Cory Booker, left, laughs as Mark Zuckerberg, right, founder and CEO of Facebook, talks about his donation of $100 million to help Newark public schools during a press conference at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, on Sept. 25, 2010.
19 / 28
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are photographed at their wedding ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif., on May 19, 2012. The ceremony took place in Zuckerberg's backyard before fewer than 100 guests, who all thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from medical school. They met while attending Harvard University.
20 / 28
After several miscarriages Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan and welcome their new daughter, Max in 2015. The philanthropists announced they will be giving away 99% of their Facebook stock, worth $45 billion. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2017.
21 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg smiles as President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall meeting April 20, 2011 at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto.
22 / 28
Zuckerberg is seen on a screen in Times Square moments after he rang the Opening Bell for the Nasdaq, on May 18, 2012 in New York. The social network site is set to begin trading at roughly 11:00 a.m. ET and on Thursday priced 421 million shares at $38 each. Facebook, a Menlo Park, Calif. based company, will have a valuation exceeding $100 billion.
23 / 28
Mark Zuckerberg makes the cover of the September 2015 'Vanity Fair.'
24 / 28
'TIME' names Mark Zuckerberg their 2010 TIME Person of the Year.
25 / 28
You've hit it big time when you're a subject of a comic book! This is a preview image for the Mark Zuckerberg Facebook comic book.
26 / 28
Zuckerberg's thorny journey to Facebook CEO was depicted by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie 'The Social Network.' Zuckerberg wasn't thrilled with the portrayal.
27 / 28
The home page for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerman is seen on Oct. 18, 2010. Many popular applications on Facebook are violating the social network's rules and transmitting identifying information about users to advertising and Internet tracking companies, The Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said it conducted an investigation and found that the issue affects tens of millions of Facebook application users, including people who set their profiles to be completely private. Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, told reporters at a forum in Dubai on Oct. 17, 2010 that privacy was the company's top concern and it would continue to give people more controls.
28 / 28
This Feb. 5, 2007 file photo shows Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's boyish appearance. It is a reminder of just how young he was when he created what would become the worlds biggest social network back in his dorm room at Harvard. "I didn't know anything about building a company or global internet service," he wrote in Jan. 2018. "Over the years I've made almost every mistake you can imagine."

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, Janna Herron

