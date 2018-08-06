WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Ukrainian business associate Konstantin Kilimnik were charged Friday with attempting to obstruct the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.

The new indictment filed by Justice special counsel Robert Mueller asserts that Manafort and Kilimnk sought to block the testimony of at least two witnesses in the ongoing probe.

The obstruction charges come just a week before Manafort is scheduled for a key hearing to determine whether he can remain free pending his trial in Washington on existing federal charges of money laundering and fraud.

Manafort also faces trial on related tax and bank fraud in Alexandria, Va.

