WASHINGTON — A former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, charged with lying to FBI agents during the course of a leak investigation, is asking that President Donald Trump be barred from making public comments on the case.

Attorneys for James A. Wolfe, 57, are seeking the unusual court order, claiming that Trump's prior public statements about the case have "threatened" their client's right to a fair trial.

Wolfe, the Senate Intelligence panel's longtime director of security, is specifically charged with three counts of making false statements to agents who seized emails and phone records belonging to a New York Times reporter as part of the investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Responding to Wolfe's arrest earlier this month, Trump referred to the long-time staffer as "a very important leaker" and that his prosecution could prove to be a "terrific thing."

Despite Trump's comments, Wolfe has not been charged with disclosing classified information.

"Even before President Trump rendered his pre-arraignment verdict, this case was already front-page news throughout the nation, generating thousands of news stories or mentions," Wolfe's attorneys argued in court documents Tuesday.

"Numerous news organizations reported President Trump's premature conclusion that not only was Mr. Wolfe guilty, but he was guilty of actually leaking classified information, even though the indictment only charges Mr. Wolfe with making false statements about non-classified information.

"The president's mis-characterization has gone uncorrected by the Justice Department," Wolfe's attorneys stated.

One of the four reporters who prosecutors alleged communicated with Wolfe was identified as New York Times correspondent Ali Watkins, the newspaper has said, adding that Wolfe and Watkins had a romantic relationship that began about four years ago.

The Times reported it is reviewing Watkins' work history. It said Watkins told the paper her relationship with Wolfe had ended last year. She joined the Times in December.

Wolfe stopped performing committee work in December and retired in May.

Wolfe's case is the first known instance in which the Trump administration has seized records from a journalist during the course of a leak investigation.

