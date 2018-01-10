So, now we know. Elon Musk is down with OPP. (Yeah, you know E.)

If you thought he'd go quietly following the SEC settlement announced over the weekend, you haven't been paying attention. In the wee hours Monday, Tesla's recently defrocked chairman tweeted something that left some scratching temples: the words "Naughty by Nature," seemingly a reference to the '90s hip hop group.

But that winking emoji at the end of the Tweet suggests the embedded YouTube video of the group's hit "OPP" might be a nod to something else.

Naughty by Nature 😉https://t.co/muZdxJWjyZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2018

For those unfamiliar with the universal undercover cheater's anthem that reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 way back when, we'll take it frame by frame: "O is for other, P is for people scratchin' temple. The last P, well, that's not that simple."

Musk's tweet has folks speculating what exactly he means by it. And the fact that it landed at 4:22 a.m. is probably another encoded winky emoji to followers. It seems he has an affinity for 420, as seen in the tweet that launched a thousand freak outs – and an SEC investigation.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

And, as a Twitter user noted in one of the thousand-plus response, the SEC agreement reached over the weekend calls for Tesla to create a permanent committee that oversees the executive's communications with investors, including tweets. Was this one approved?

Perhaps, the first letter is the same but the last means something different.

Sure, could be Operating Profit Positive. To be clear, OPP is not an abbreviation commonly used to describe profit margin. But Naughty By Nature never had a hit song called EBITDA. — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) October 1, 2018

