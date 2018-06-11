During Tuesday's midterm elections, most polling places will be open until 6 to 9 p.m. local time.

When you are able to catch your ballot depends on your registered address. Elections run differently by state and most states share polling locations and times of operation on their websites.

The easiest way to check when and where you are able to vote might be by plugging in your address to Vote.org. Google also offers a service for helping to find your polling place.

Some schedules might vary by county or city, but generally, here's what to expect in every state. All times listed below are local times, with Eastern Standard Times noted so you can keep track of when votes will roll in: :

Alabama: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Alaska: 8 p.m. (midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday EST))

Arizona: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. EST)

California: 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)

Colorado: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

Connecticut: 8 p.m. EST

Delaware: 8 p.m. EST

Florida: 7 p.m. EST

Georgia: 7 p.m. EST

Hawaii: 6 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)

Idaho: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)

Illinois: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Indiana: 6 p.m. (6 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST)

Iowa: 9 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)

Kansas: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Kentucky: 6 p.m. (6 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST)

Louisiana: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

Maine: 8 p.m. EST

Maryland: 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. EST

Michigan: 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

Mississippi: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Missouri: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Montana: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)

Nebraska: 7 p.m. MST and 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST)

Nevada: 7 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)

New Hampshire: 7 p.m. EST

New Jersey: 8 p.m. EST

New Mexico: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

New York: 9 p.m. EST

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. EST

North Dakota: Between 7 and 9 p.m. (8 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST)

Ohio: 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Oregon: All voting is done by mail and must be received by 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)

Pennsylvania: 8 p.m. EST

Rhode Island: 8 p.m. EST

South Carolina: 7 p.m. EST

South Dakota: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Tennessee: 7 p.m. CST and 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)

Utah: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)

Vermont: 7 p.m. EST

Virginia: 7 p.m. EST

Washington state: All voting is done by mail, and ballots must be received by 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)

Washington, D.C.: 8 p.m. EST

West Virginia: 7:30 p.m. EST

Wisconsin: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

Wyoming: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)

More: Election Day is here. Here's what you need to know before you cast your midterm ballot

More: Women candidates could make history

More: Want to take 'ballot selfie'? Here's where it's legal, and not

Christal Hayes and The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com