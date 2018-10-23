Pure electric cars on the American road
The Chevrolet Bolt EV is shown on stage at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on January 9, 2017 in Detroit. It has a range of 238 miles and starts at $36,495, according to Chevrolet.
The 2018 Nissan Leaf is displayed at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 16, 2018 in Detroit. It has a range of 151 miles and starts at $29,990.
A Tesla Model 3 is seen on April 15, 2018 in Littleton, Colo. It has a 220 mile range and starts at $35,000, according to Tesla.
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is on display on Nov. 16, 2016 in Los Angeles. It has a 124-mile range and starts at $29,500, according to Hyundai.
Visitors look at a Smart Fortwo Electric Drive car at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show on Sept. 12, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany. It has a range of 58 miles and starts at $23,900, according to Smart.
A Tesla Model X is displayed at the Paris Motor Show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2016. The base model has a 237 mile range and starts at $79,500, according to Tesla.
A Volkswagen e-Golf is presented on November 17, 2016 in Los Angeles. It has a range of 125 miles and starts at $30,495, according to Volkswagen.
Kia introduces the Soul EV at the Chicago Auto Show on February 6, 2014 in Chicago. It has a range of 111 miles and starts at 33,950, according to Kia.
A BMW i3 is seen in Leipzig, Germany on Oct. 26, 2017. It has an all electric range of 114 miles and starts at $44,450, according to BMW.
People look at a Tesla model S in Santa Monica, Calif on Jan. 3, 2015. It has a range of 259 miles and starts at $74,500, according to Tesla.
Derrick Kuzak, Ford Group Vice President of Global Product Development discusses the Ford Focus Electric vehicle at the Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant December 14, 2011 in Wayne, Michigan. It has a range of 115 miles and starts at $29,120, according to Ford.
A 2018 Honda Clarity is displayed at the New York International Auto Show on April 12, 2017 in New York. It has a range 89 miles and is only available for lease, according to Honda.
The Fiat 500e Electric Car is on display at the 2017 LA Auto Show on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles. It has a range of 84 miles and starts at $32,995, according to Fiat.
James Dyson
Dyson vacuum cleaner company founder and chief engineer James Dyson at the company's headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, in the United Kingdom. Malmesbury 8 September 2016 Licensed to Dyson Ltd for Internal and Press use including sharing with external publications for their print and online editions .
Heathcliff O'Malley

Dyson is taking another step toward making an electric vehicle.

The British vacuum cleaner company announced Tuesday that it will build an automotive factory in Singapore, where it will assemble its first electric car.

The company, which first announced plans for an electric car in September 2017 after years of rumors, is hoping its battery expertise will translate into the automotive space.

Founder and chief engineer James Dyson's vision for an electric car includes about $2.7 billion in spending on technology and production.

Whether the company can build a successful electric car from scratch remains to be seen. Success would make Dyson a competitor with the likes of Tesla, which has become the leading seller of electric vehicles.

Dyson's Singapore plant is expected to open in 2020. The company already has 1,100 employees in the area, including engineers and production workers making device motors.

"Singapore also offers access to high-growth markets as well as an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce," Dyson CEO Jim Rowan told employees in a letter. "Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus. It is therefore the right place to make high quality technology loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle."

Dyson's move comes after a team of employees labored in secret to fulfill their chief's longstanding ambitions to use technology to combat pollution. So far the company's focus has primarily centered on battery-powered vacuum cleaners and other electronics.

In 2015, James Dyson told USA TODAY that the company would invest up to $1 billion in a battery factory.

Dyson is still keeping details of its electric-car secret. 

