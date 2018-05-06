WASHINGTON — A president who prides himself on being unpredictable is scrambling his way toward one of the hardest-to-figure events in diplomatic history.

Less than a week before President Trump sits down with Kim Jong Un, no one has any idea how the first-ever meeting between the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea will play out, probably not even the participants.

"It looks like it's coming along fine," Trump told reporters this week about the imminent summit. "We'll see what happens — but very important ... It will be a very important couple of days."

While the stakes could not be higher — the fate of nuclear weapons that North Korea has threatened to use against the United States, and which the U.S. has pledged to destroy if necessary — there are still many unknowns surrounding this sudden summit.

Among them:

The Definition of Denuclearization

The biggest key to the summit. Trump and aides want the “complete, verifiable and irreversible" elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons programs, but they haven't rolled out a specific plan by which that that complex task may be accomplished. Trump, for example, has said whether he might accepted a long-term, phased-in denuclearization plan.

Kim and the North Koreans have not disclosed their definition of denuclearization either. In the past, they have called on the U.S. to pull back its nuclear defense "umbrella" over the region and remove troops from South Korea, developments that would be of concern to American allies in Asia.

North Korea's demands

North Korea certainly wants the United States and other countries to end or reduce economic sanctions that have crippled its economy. But Kim and his government have not spelled out what they will demand of Trump in Singapore in exchange for a denuclearization plan.

Kim is known to be speaking with leaders from China and Russia, countries that have suggested easing sanctions. Little is known about those meetings as well.

Trump, who has spent the better part of a year urging countries to cut off economic assistance to North Korea, has also raised questions about his commitment to "maximum pressure" moving forward.

While saying "it's going to remain what it is now," Trump also told reporters that "I don't even want to use the term 'maximum pressure,' anymore, because I don't want to use that term; because we're getting along."

How many meetings?

Trump himself raised the possibility of multiple meetings with Kim by referring to "a very interesting couple of days." The early schedule leaves plenty of room for instant reunions.

In dribbling out some specifics, the White House has confirmed that the opening Trump-Kim meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Singapore time — 9 p.m. eastern time Monday in the United States, also known as prime time. The session will be held at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, just off the Singapore mainland.

The president is scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Sunday night, local time, leaving all day Monday for potential events. The schedule is also blank after the Tuesday morning meeting, leaving open the possibility of more sessions in the afternoon or even on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Trump has said he would walk out of the meeting with Kim if he didn't see progress on the nuclear question.

Who will be with Trump?

New National Security Adviser John Bolton was conspicuously absent when Trump met at the White House last week with a top Kim aide. New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been conspicuously public in negotiating the summit, including two meetings with Kim himself.

Bolton has been critical of North Korea, and vice-versa, but U.S. officials denied suggestions that the national security adviser is being sidelined and said that he will be in Singapore.

Trump announced the June 12 summit in Singapore via a tweet on May 10 ... canceled it two weeks after protesting critical comments by North Korea ... then reinstated the meeting eight days later after more conciliatory gestures by Kim's government.

It's unusual to put together a meeting like this on the fly, some analysts said, noting that most high-profile summits are tightly scripted well in advance.

In this case, the summit could boil down to the whims of one man, Donald J. Trump.

"In this case, no one really knows if he's going to follow the script into the meeting," said Thomas Wright, a senior fellow with the Washington-based Brookings Institution. "So much is contingent on how he feels, and the chemistry in the room."

Secrecy not unusual

It also not unusual that officials would want to be say little about how they approach an important summit.

"The public and media always want to know more about important security negotiations, especially when it involves unpredictable interlocutors likes President Trump and Chairman Kim who don’t follow conventional norms," said Frank Aum, senior expert on North Korea at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Public reticence, he said, gives negotiators "the flexibility to raise issues, test positions, and float ideas in a way that won’t be immediately criticized or obstructed by outside voices, such as domestic constituencies."

Aum, a former senior adviser on North Korea issues at the Pentagon, said there should be more disclosure after the summit, whatever happens.

"It’s important for the two sides to face the press and share as much information as possible about what was discussed and agreed to so that the public can understand, vet, and weigh in on any important decisions or outcomes," he said.

It's not like Trump didn't warn us.

During his presidential campaign, he frequently invoked the virtues of unpredictability, even in foreign policy.

“I don’t want people to know exactly what I’m doing — or thinking," Trump said in a campaign book called Crippled America. "I like being unpredictable. It keeps them off balance.”

