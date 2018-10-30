Disney Cruise Line's presents Tangled the Musical that is based on the original motion picture "Tangled" the Walt Disney theatre aboard the Disney Magic at Port Canaveral.

Craig Rubadoux/ FLORIDA TODAY

The "Happiest Place on Earth" applies to the seven seas.

Disney's new Caribbean cruise from New Orleans sold out in just one hour after going on sale to the public, according to the Sun Herald in Gulfport, Mississippi. (I wonder if Princess Tiana from "Princess and the Frog" was able to snag a pair of tickets?)

“You wouldn’t believe the people that jumped on that,” Brenda Walker, co-owner of the Cruise Planners franchise "Coast Cruises and More" told the outlet. "It sold out in one hour. The whole cruise."

That's up to 2,713 passengers in 875 staterooms.

The first four-day expedition on the "Disney Wonder" ship is set to depart February 2020, marking the company's first time sailing from Louisiana.

"It just shows you how eager people are to cruise local," Walker added.

USA TODAY reached out to Disney Cruise Line for comment.

Related: Disney Cruise Line unveils cruises, destinations in 2020: Hawaii, New Orleans, Caribbean

Set sail in early 2020 for the first time ever out of #NewOrleans! Plus, discover 2 special voyages to #Hawaii - and so much more. Voyages can fill up fast, don't miss your chance to discover adventure aboard #DisneyCruiseLine! pic.twitter.com/lbdYglW9uH — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) October 4, 2018

In September, Disney announced plans to establish a new home port in New Orleans. The cruise line also announced a highly anticipated return to the Hawaiian Islands; cruises out of Puerto Rico; and popular itineraries to tropical destinations from Florida and California.

The Disney Wonder will have six cruises during its stay in New Orleans, including four-, six- and seven-night Western Caribbean sailings; a seven-night Bahamian cruise; and a 14-night Panama Canal voyage. The departures will occur Feb. 7 through March 6.

Among other itineraries involving the Wonder:

• The ship will offer Southern Caribbean sailings during two seven-night voyages departing Jan. 19 and 26 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by a five-night Bahamian cruise.

• Beginning on March 20, the ship embarks on seven sailings from San Diego to Baja and the Mexican Riviera, ranging from two to seven nights,

• Disney will return to Hawaii after a five-year hiatus, with two cruises on the Wonder: a nine-night voyage to Honolulu from Vancouver, Canada, on April 29; and a 10-night sailing back to Vancouver on May 8.

Contributing: Dave Berman and Jennifer Sangalang

Related: Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Spreading loved ones at Disney is a bust

Cruise ship tours: Disney Dream, Fantasy compared

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com