Police are investigating after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her mother's Detroit home on Sunday afternoon, according to local news reports.

WJBK (FOX 2) is reporting that the mother's home is on Seabaldt Street in the city's west side.

The daughter, who has been dead since November, was found covered in blankets, according to Channel 2. Neighbors said that the grieving mother didn't want to let go of her child.

Medical examiners haven't determined the daughter's cause of death, but neighbors told Channel 2 she had had health problems.

Under Michigan's Public Heath Code, failure to report a death to law enforcement is a crime. It is a misdemeanor with a punishment of imprisonment of no more than one year or a fine up to $1,000.

It isn't clear whether the the mother will be charged.

