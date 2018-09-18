WASHINGTON – Despite seeing its workforce cut by nearly one-fourth in recent years, the amount taken in by the Internal Revenue Service’s enforcement operations has increased steadily, a new report shows.

Enforcement revenue increased by $2.6 billion to $56.9 billion in 2017 compared to 2016, according to the annual report statistical snapshot of the IRS by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Other highlights of the report covering 2017 include:

–Taxpayers filed more than 150 million individual income tax returns and total tax revenues increased nearly 17 percent over the past five years from $2.9 trillion in 2013 to $3.4 trillion in 2017

–The IRS workforce has been cut from about 107,000 in 2010 to 81,000 at the end of 2017.

–Nearly one-third of the IRS workforce is age 56 or older and will be retiring in the near future.

–The chances of a taxpayer having their return audited – or “examined” in IRS parlance – continues to be extremely low and is dropping. Of the nearly 196 million returns filed in 2016, a total of about 1.1 million returns – far less than 1 percent – were examined in 2016. That is a decline of one-third from 2013.

Further, 71 percent of those 2017 examinations were via correspondence with only about 309,000 done through field interviews.

The reduction in examinations has caused a matching drop in the additional tax assessments against taxpayers. From a total of $44.3 billion in 2007, the total of additional taxes discovered through examinations had dropped to $29 billion last year.

The budget cutbacks at the IRS, which forced staffing reductions, began in in 2010 when the GOP captured the House. Conservative anger toward the agency was further fueled by claims that conservative nonprofits were targeted for extra scrutiny by the IRS.

Congress provided $11.4 billion for the IRS for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, which is $196 million more than the previous year but is still below the $12.1 billion IRS budget approved before the GOP won the House.

House and Senate conferees are still hashing out an appropriations bill for the agency for fiscal 2019. But both bodies agreed that extra funds should be set aside to help modernize the antiquated IRS computer systems, which crashed on this year’s tax deadline day.

Despite the cutbacks and shaky computer systems, the IRS received good marks for its customer service during the 2018 filing season, in a separate report from the inspector general.

For the third consecutive year, IRS improved its telephone service by answering 80 percent of calls seeking assistance and reducing wait times to about 5 minutes, as of the end of the 2018 filing season. This compares to 37.5 percent of calls answered with an average wait time of about 23 minutes during the 2015 filing season.

Problems remain with the answering taxpayer correspondence: IRS was late responding to about 37 percent of correspondence as of the end of the 2018 filing season compared to about 26 percent at the same time in 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com