A prominent U.S. citizen has arrived in Singapore, tweeting he was ready for the "incredible success" that would come out of his country's summit with North Korea.

We are referring, of course, to former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman.

Rodman came just hours before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet for the historic event. He tweeted about his arrival after midnight local time on Tuesday, which he said was sponsored by PotCoin, a digital currency for cannabis.

"Just arrived to Singapore for the Historical Summit! Looking forward to @POTUS having incredible success that the whole world will benefit by," Rodman said. "Thank you @potcoin for supporting my mission! #Peace #Love #HistoricalSummit #Singapore #PresidentTrump #MarshallKimJongUn"

Rodman was sporting a shirt from his sponsor, which read, "Peace begins in Singapore."

Last week, when asked if Rodman had been invited to North Korea, President Trump, who is set to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at 9 a.m. local time, said no.

"No, he wasn’t, but I like Dennis," the president said. "A great rebounder. You know when you think — Dennis was a great rebounder and he wasn’t, relatively speaking, that tall." (Rodman is 6'7".)

Rodman has made a number of trips to North Korea in recent years and met with Kim, who is a big basketball fan. Most recently, he went in 2017, and his trip coincided with the release of American Otto Warmbier, who was . in a comatose state. Rodman suggested he played a role in the release. Warmbier died less than a week later.

More: Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un may give him some political benefits for midterms

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08 The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com