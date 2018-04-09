Delta's firs Airbus A220 (CSeries) rolls out of Montreal paintshop

Delta Air Lines has increased its checked bag fees, joining United and JetBlue Airways.

The airline is now charging $30 for the first checked bag, up from $25, and $40 for the second checked bag, up from $35, according to its website.

American Airlines has resisted the increase so far but is widely expected to match its competitors. Southwest Airlines allows two free checked bags and executives have said there is no plan to change that.

JetBlue started the trend in late August when it became the first major U.S. carrier to charge $30 for the first checked bag. United Airlines joined the higher bag fee parade less than a week later. Canadian carriers WestJet Airlines and Air Canada also raised bag fees in August.

Discounters Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air, whose bag fees vary by route and when the fees are paid, already have a minimum $30 first checked bag fee on some routes.

Delta collected nearly $908 million in baggage fees in 2017, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, triple the amount Delta and Northwest Airlines collected in 2008, when airlines began charging for the first two checked bags. (Delta and Northwest merged in late 2008.)

How airline baggage makes it from check-in to the plane

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com