Tired of paying extra for drinks on cruise ships? Princess Cruises has a deal for you.

The line's new Sip and Sail promotion gives customers who book a voyage by Sept. 5 a free drinks package that's good for unlimited drinks while on board.

Unveiled this week, the new offer is available on a wide range of six- to 56-day voyages around the globe taking place from the summer of 2019 to the spring of 2020.

A caveat: The deal only is available to customers booking a balcony cabin, mini-suite or suite on a Princess ship.

The promotion brings free drinks to up to four people in a cabin. The promotion gives up to two adults in every cabin a Premier Beverage Package, an alcoholic drinks package at Princess that normally costs $59.99 per person per day. If there is a third or fourth passenger in a cabin (presumably children), they will get a free Unlimited Soda & More Package that normally costs $8.05 per person per day.

Princess's Premier Beverage Package includes beer, wine by the glass and cocktails priced at $12 or less, non-alcoholic beverages including bottled water (500 ml only), fountain sodas, fresh juices (if available), specialty coffees and teas, Gong Cha items, Frappes at Coffee & Cones, milk shakes (if available) and energy drinks. Additionally, bottles of wine, one liter bottles of water, canned soda and bottled juices can be purchased at 25% discount from the menu price.

Princess's Unlimited Soda & More Package includes unlimited fountain soft drinks, plus mocktails, juices and hot chocolate.



The offer only is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Mexico and Bermuda who are 21 years of age or older.

