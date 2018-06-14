Former FBI Director James Comey broke FBI and Justice Department protocol in his handling of the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's email scandal, but a watchdog official found he hadn't been motivated by political bias.

"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitiz concluded in the report.

The 568-page document focused on the FBI's handling of the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Read the report below.

