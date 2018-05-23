This March 29, 2017, photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, they are opening more than 137,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in Florida so residents and emergency personnel can stay connected after Hurricane Irma.

Matt Rourke, AP

Comcast has made it official, saying the media and communications company is planning an all-cash offer to outbid Disney's $52.4 billion bid for 21st Century Fox's movie and TV studios and other assets.

The Philadelphia, Pa.-based pay-TV and broadband provider, which also owns NBC Universal, released a statement Tuesday confirming that it is considering an offer that would be "at a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney."

Comcast did not mention an actual amount of its bid in the statement, but earlier news reports have estimated that Comcast's bid would be about $60 billion. "While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced," Comcast said in its statement.

This move by Comcast, after weeks of speculation that it might make such a bid, sets up a clash of media titans for Fox's studios, its one-third stake in Hulu, Fox's 22 regional sports networks and its stake in U.K.-based satellite TV and Internet provider Sky.

The winner in a potential battle of traditional media powerhouses would emerge more well-suited in an entertainment landscape being disrupted by emergent, but powerful players such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Disney CEO Robert Iger has championed the Fox acquisition as integral to the company's goals of expanding an already-impressive content catalog and increasing the strength of its planned subscription movie and TV service.

Fox's regional sports stations would buttress Disney's ESPN networks and its recently-launched ESPN+ streaming service ($4.99 monthly). And the Fox TV and movie studios could strengthen Disney's box office dominance and provide more content for its exclusive movie and TV subscription streaming service, expected to launch in late 2019.

The deal would establish Disney as a "content king" and give Iger "a clear runway to gain market and mind share from the likes of Netflix," said Daniel Ives, head of technology research with market research firm GBH Insights, in a note to investors Tuesday.

Another coup: the winning bidder would also gain a majority stake in streaming service Hulu. Currently, Disney, Comcast and Fox hold 30% stakes with Time Warner holding 10%.

The victor would also become a player in international content distribution as the deal includes Fox's 39% stake in Sky, which has 22.5 million pay-TV and broadband customers across the U.K. and Europe, including Austria, Germany and Italy. The Murdoch family — Rupert Murdoch and brothers James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch — which controls Fox, is attempting to buy the 61% of Sky it does not own, but U.K. regulators have stalled that transaction.

Comcast has interceded here, too, three months ago with a $31 billion bid for the bulk of Sky. "With Comcast already going after Sky assets in Europe, this would be a logical and 'aggressive move' for Comcast to go after these golden entertainment assets of Fox and would move Comcast to the forefront of the streaming game potentially over the coming years in our opinion," Ives said.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts's interest in the Fox assets is not new. Comcast had expressed interest last year -- along with Disney, Verizon and Amazon -- when Fox made it known it assets might be had, as part of the Murdochs' move to a streamlined Fox broadcasting company.By choosing Disney,

The Murdochs made their choice obvious when, in December 2017, Disney and Fox announced their merger plans. But Comcast hopes to sway shareholders with its offer, as Disney and Fox prepare for special stockholder meetings to vote on the merger.

For consumers, the battle could have huge repercussions. For instance, a Comcast victory could further dash any fans' dreams of an on-screen mash-up involving the X-Men and Marvel's largest superhero group, the Avengers.

Deadpool is back from "gathering up all the gluten in the world and launching into space where it can never not hurt us again."

Joe Lederer/20th Century Fox via AP

Disney's acquisition of Fox would allow it to add the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool (Deadpool 2, a sequel to the 2016 Ryan Reynolds-starring film, in theaters now) to its massive Marvel universe. When the first rumors of a Disney-Fox deal emerged six months ago, Marvel fans got excited about the potential onscreen team-ups between The Avengers and the X-Men, with those two superhero franchises under a single studio umbrella for the first time in two decades.

Comcast would gain a smaller Marvel team-up with the Fox deal, as its Universal unit has the rights to individual films starring The Incredible Hulk, as well as the rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Marvel's equivalent of DC's Aquaman).

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) have a moment in 'Thor: Ragnarok.'

©Marvel Studios 2017

However, actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk and alter ego Bruce Banner in the current Marvel movies, has criticized Universal for failing to support another standalone Hulk film. Instead, Disney and Marvel have had to "work around Universal" to create a Hulk character arc in the Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok, he said in an interview last year with BBC Radio 1.

Disney could also complete its Star Wars collection, gaining complete rights to the entire Star Wars saga by closing the deal -- another boon for its upcoming streaming service. Fox currently has distribution rights to the first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope, and theatrical and home video rights to the other five pre-The Force Awakens films.

17. Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983) • Directed by: Richard Marquand • Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher • Domestic box office: $309.13 million

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Sports fans will likely be affected regardless of the outcome. Both Disney, which owns ESPN, and Comcast, which has nine NBC Sports regional networks, would benefit by scoring Fox's 22 regional sports networks, which are spread across the U.S. including YES (New York Yankees), Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (UCLA, USC, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Clippers) and Fox Sports Ohio/SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State).

The question is whether regulators would allow such a combination of sports networks. Disney’s control of additional sports, along with FX and National Geographic -- also among the assets Fox is looking to shed -- "would give Disney the ability to drive up prices" for pay TV service and force more networks on growing broadband TV services such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV and YouTube TV, said Rich Greenfield, a media and technology analyst with financial services firm BTIG in New York, recently in a blog post analyzing the Comcast-Disney battle.

Expect a battle of super-heroic proportions over the Fox assets, Greenfield recently told USA TODAY. That's because Comcast needs to snatch the last media crown jewels as an offensive and defensive move.

"There is no other large-scale media asset to buy," Greenfield said, "not to mention … the increased leverage that it would bring to Disney would be unprecedented in the sports-cable network world."

