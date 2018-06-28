Monique Hollnagel waited with anticipation. She was nervous. Something could still go wrong, she thought, but she hoped it wouldn’t. This was what she’d been waiting for.

When the nurses finally handed Hollnagel her daughter for the first time, Hollnagel burst into joyful tears.

“It was a magical, powerful kind of feeling,” Hollnagel said.

Hollnagel, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was almost 23 weeks into her pregnancy when she started bleeding. Her boyfriend, Bill Dominguez Jr., rushed her to the hospital. On Mother’s Day, Hollnagel gave birth to Sophia Rose Dominguez at University Hospital in Aurora.

Sophia took her first four breaths on her own and even cried, Hollnagel said. But shortly after, doctors hooked her up to IVs and breathing tubes. Hollnagel didn’t have a chance to hold her baby, who weighed just 1 pound, 3 ounces and was 11.5 inches long at the time.

A milestone for a miracle baby

But little Sophia is doing better. She now weighs about 2.3 pounds and is about 13 inches long. Getting to 2 pounds was a big milestone, Hollnagel said.

And on June 23, more than 40 days after Sophia was born, Hollnagel and Dominguez finally got to hold her.

“She was so light I could barely feel her on me,” Hollnagel said.

Dominguez said it "was the most amazing feeling in my life finally being able to hold my baby girl."

Hollnagel and Dominguez live in Fort Collins. They make the 120-mile trek to see Sophia every Saturday, and then come back up to Fort Collins so Dominguez can make it to work.

So much love for something for small

Hollnagel said Sophia is starting to gain more facial features — she has Hollnagel’s chin and Dominguez’s nose. She’s crying more and making more noises, too.

Sophia will likely stay in the hospital until September, which was when she was originally due.

Hollnagel, a first-time mom, said she was surprised by how much she already loved her daughter.

“I never expected to have this much love for something so little,” she said.

