WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was clearly irked Wednesday by a request from CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who suggested the president should call on a female reporter to ask questions about the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"What does it mean," Trump responded. He then looked to the other reporters attending his solo news conference in New York and seemed to ask them what Acosta was suggesting with his request.

Acosta – who has frequently clashed with White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders –clarified that he thought it would be significant for a woman to question Trump about the sexual allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I wouldn't mind that at all," Trump said. "It wouldn't make any difference to me."

Trump did indeed call on a female reporter after he answered Acosta's question. She asked if Trump thought three women who have come forward to make allegations against Kavanaugh were "liars," a question he did not directly answer.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in the 1980s, when they were both teenagers at Washington-area private schools.

Trump has been dismissive of her allegations, suggesting that she would have reported the incident to police if it really happened. A second woman alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in college. And a third woman alleges that Kavanaugh was present during high school parties were intoxicated girls were "gang raped."

Kavanaugh has staunchly denied all the allegations, and Trump said the accusations are part of a "con job" by Senate Democrats to torpedo the Supreme Court nominee's prospects.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com