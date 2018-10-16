WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released the results of a DNA test Monday that found she had Native American heritage in her background, but the Cherokee Nation – which represents the tribe Warren claims she is descended from – is far from embracing her as a new member.

"A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship," Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America."

Indeed, the genetic analysis report released by Warren concedes that because there are not samples available from many North American groups, the senator's DNA was compared against samples from Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Most Native American groups in the U.S. have declined to participate in recent genetic studies, the report said.

In addition to the lack of specificity and the fact that DNA tests do not meet the existing legal standards set by the tribal nations to determine citizenship, Hoskin Jr. said that using "a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong."

"It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven," he said. "Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."

President Donald Trump, who has attacked Warren's claims to Native American heritage for years, pounced on the Cherokee Nation's response to the DNA result from "Pocahontas (the bad version)."

"She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her," Trump tweeted. "Even they don't want her. Phony!"

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Warren's report showed that her Native American ancestor could go back 6 to 10 generations, which would make her 1.6 percent to 0.1 percent Native American. According to a 2014 study cited by Republican National Committee spokesman Mike Reed on Monday, the average American of European descent is 0.18 percent Native American.

Trump at first responded to the results by saying, "Who cares?" Later, he dismissed the results, saying, "How much? One one-thousandth?"

When asked if he thinks he owes Warren an apology, he said Warren "owes the county an apology."

Warren's colleague, Sen. Orrin Hatch, poked fun at the DNA report in a tweet.

"These DNA tests are quite something," the tweet reads, posted with a photo of the Utah Republican checking his phone for his own genetic analysis.

The results for the retiring 84-year-old lawmaker: "1/1032 T-Rex; The rest: other dinosaurs."

