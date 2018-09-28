WASHINGTON – Canada has agreed to join the United States and Mexico in a trade deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to published reports in both countries.

Media outlets in U.S. and Canada, citing sources familiar with the talks, reported late Sunday night that Canada had reached an agreement with the U.S. and Mexico, which had negotiated a deal in September.

Daniel Ujczo, president of the Ohio-Canada Business Association and a trade attorney who has been closely following the talks, told USA Today that all three countries were going to sign on to the pact. “There is a final deal reached by the U.S.-Canada and Mexico,” he said.

The deal will be presented to the Mexican Senate at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Ujczo said, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet is currently meeting to discuss the deal.

The White House is expected to make a formal announcement Sunday night. The U.S. had imposed a deadline of midnight Sunday to reach a new three-country deal.

The U.S. and Mexico announced late last month that they reached a new trade deal to replace NAFTA. Trump took office promising to rework the 24-year-old trade pact, which he has repeatedly blasted as “the worst deal ever.”

The two nations hope to get a final deal signed before Mexican President Peña Nieto leaves office on Dec. 1. But before the United States can sign the deal, Congress must be given 90 days’ notice. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said he expects the U.S. to sign the deal by the end of November.

After the deal was struck with Mexico, negotiators for the U.S. and Canada resumed their talks in hopes that a deal could be worked out to bring Canada into the new trade pact. Canada was a key partner in NAFTA, which essentially eliminated tariffs on most goods traded among the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and made it easier for companies in those three countries to move goods and supplies across their borders.

Canada was a part of the discussions to renegotiate NAFTA when the talks started last year. But the negotiations reached an impasse in late May, and Canada stayed on the sidelines while the U.S. and Mexico continued their talks.

Talks between the U.S. and Canada broke down again over the past few days, partly because of U.S. demands for access to Canada’s dairy market.

Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday that negotiators for the two countries weren’t getting along, and he threatened to slap tariffs on Canadian-made cars.

Trump also claimed he had refused to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. A spokesman for Trudeau’s government disputed that a meeting had ever been requested.

Negotiations resumed late last week, paving the way for the agreement to be announced Sunday.

Among the provisions in the new agreement with Mexico are changes to the so-called auto rules of origin which dictate that, to avoid tariffs, a certain percentage of an automobile must be built from parts that originated from countries within the NAFTA region.

Under the new rules, cars must be built with at least 75 percent of parts made in North America, up from 62.5 percent under NAFTA. Also, 40 to 45 percent of an auto will have to be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

The new trade deal also includes standards designed to protect intellectual property and trade secrets, tougher labor requirements for Mexico and environmental obligations designed to combat trafficking in wildlife, timber and fish.

The agreement will run for 16 years, but will be reviewed after six years and could then be extended for another 16.

