EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — A prominent builder for celebrities’ homes was identified by authorities Sunday as being one of four people on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of Long Island, killing two and leaving two missing and presumed dead.

Members of the New York State park police look near the scene of a plane crash in the ocean off Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, N.Y., on Saturday.

Gordon M. Grant, AP

East Hampton Town Police identified the people as 70-year-old builder Bernard Krupinski, 70-year-old Bonnie Krupinski, 22-year-old William Maerov and 47-year-old Jon Dollard.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31 aircraft that the four people were in went down about 3 p.m. Saturday. The crash scene was about a mile and a half south of East Hampton. Saturday’s weather included severe thunderstorms in the area.

Two bodies were recovered, and the Coast Guard on Sunday resumed the search for the other two people before suspending it. It was not immediately clear which of the four passengers had been recovered.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Eastern Long Island is known for its celebrity presence, with many wealthy and prominent individuals spending time there, particularly in the summer months.

Small planes and helicopters are popular, as a way to avoid the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Long Island Expressway.

Bernard Krupinski grew up in East Hampton before starting his business, Ben Krupinski Builders, there. As a builder, his clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel.

Joel said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the crash.

“Ben and Bonnie were always quietly doing good things for the community,” Joel said in a statement to WNBC-TV. “They will be greatly missed in this part of Long Island.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com