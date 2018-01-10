Primera Air, which expanded into the United States earlier this year and recently announced more flights for next summer, is going out of business.

The European budget carrier said in a statement on its website that it is ceasing operations on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

"On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty,'' the statement says. "On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you.''

It did not provide information on ticket refunds.

The news comes less than than two months after no-frills Primera touted three new U.S.-Europe routes, with fares as low as $149 each way. The airline planned to fly to Brussels from Boston, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Primera, based in Latvia, announced an expansion into the United States in August 2017. The airline announced six flights from Newark Liberty and Boston to London, Birmingham, England, and Paris on Airbus A321neo planes. The flights began earlier this year.

