ABC's “Fresh Off the Boat” returns for a fifth season on Friday .

TV

Tune in: “Fresh Off the Boat” returns for a fifth season Friday at 8 EDT/PDT on ABC. The series premiere features Honey having her baby, Jessica's book being published and Louis buying an RV. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar guest stars.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin star in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," out Tuesday. In the film, federal agent Matt Graver (Brolin) reteams with Alejandro (del Toro) as the drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border heats up. The film also stars Isabela Moner, Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine and Jeffrey Donovan.

“Into the Dark” premieres Friday on Hulu.

STREAMING

Watch: Hulu’s horror series “Into the Dark” premieres Friday. The 12-episode series will have a new episode each month, with October's inspired by a certain holiday. The first in the series centers on a cynical hit man whose life gets complicated when he has to transport a body on Halloween night.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing live in "A Star Is Born."

FILM

Go to: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the latest film version of “A Star Is Born,” opening nationwide Friday. The film follows a musician, played by Cooper, who helps a young singer and actress, played by Lady Gaga, find fame as his own career is declining.

A scene from the motion picture Night of the Living Dead.

POP CULTURE

Celebrate: This week marks the 50th anniversary of George A. Romero’s horror classic “Night of the Living Dead.” The film follows seven people who are trapped in a farmhouse and under attack by the “living dead.”

