WASHINGTON – National Security Adviser John Bolton fully embraced Brazil’s new far-right president on Thursday, calling Jair Bolsonaro’s election a “positive” sign for the future of Latin America and dubbing him a “like-minded” leader the Trump administration could work with.

Bolsonaro has said he supports dictatorship and torture, and he has used harsh rhetoric in talking about homosexuals, women, and minorities. Human-rights advocates and other critics have lamented Bolsonaro’s victory in Brazil’s election on Sunday, fearing he will undermine democracy and civil rights.

In a speech outlining the Trump administration’s policy toward Latin America, Bolton made no references to Bolsonaro’s incendiary comments or policy positions. Instead, he said the Trump administration looked forward to partnering with him and another newly-elected, right-leaning politician in the region, Ivan Duque of Colombia.

“The recent elections of like-minded leaders in key countries, including Ivan Duque in Colombia, and last weekend Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, are positive signs for the future of the region, and demonstrate a growing regional commitment to free-market principles, and open, transparent, and accountable governance,” Bolton said, according to an advanced copy of his prepared remarks.

Bolton delivered the speech in Miami at the Freedom Tower, a symbolic building in the heart of downtown Miami where tens of thousands of Cuban refugees were first processed as exiles escaping Castro’s Cuba in the 1960s.

While praising those two leaders, Bolton had harsh words for three other Latin American countries – Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua – for embracing what he termed “poisonous ideologies,” namely socialism.

“The troika of tyranny in this Hemisphere—Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua—has finally met its match,” Bolton declared in his remarks. The "troika" label contained echoes of President George W. Bush’s “axis of evil” remark, which he used to describe Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"I am here to deliver a clear message from the President of the United States on our policy toward these three regimes," Bolton said.

"Under this administration, we will no longer appease dictators and despots near our shores in this Hemisphere. We will not reward firing squads, torturers, and murderers."

