The best gas station coffee in every state (2018)

You don't have to make a separate coffee run when you stop for gas. That's the conclusion of GasBuddy's new rankings of the best gas stations for coffee.

The app, best known for crowd-sourced fuel prices, also collects reviews for the facilities. GasBuddy analyzed three million coffee ratings covering more than 150,000 retail locations where gasoline is sold, and found that 75 percent of them were favorable.

“Over the years, gas station c-stores have increased their coffee quality to a level where they now compete with coffee shops. Their offer is also more affordable, drawing in tens of millions of consumers a day,” said Gasbuddy analyst Frank Beard.

The brand with the highest ratings overall was Texas-based Buc-ee's (which also scored well in GasBuddy's rankings of cleanest gas-station restrooms) . The brands with the widest footprint for good coffee ratings are Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, which was tops in seven states; and a tie between Pennsylvania-based Wawa and Massachusetts-based Cumberland Farms, with six states each.

The states with the highest-rated gas station coffee across all brands are Texas, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Wisconsin and Florida.

Just in time for National Coffee Day on Sept 29, find the best options for gas-station coffee in your state, or wherever your next road trip may take you, in the slideshow above.

