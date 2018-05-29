The retro video game trend is gaining extra life.

Just as a rebooted Atari began taking preorders Wednesday for a modern version of its classic '70s video game system, Atari's old rival Intellivision started to re-emerge.

Both are the latest veteran names to join in on the retro video gaming movement.

Nintendo jump-started the trend with the limited release two years ago of its NES Classic, a miniaturized $60 plug-and-play clone of the 1985 system with 30 on-board games including Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong.

Atari

Atari is planning to release its VCS system in spring 2019 but began taking preorders on Wednesday on Indiegogo.com (prices starting at $199). Among the classic games that will be preloaded on the system: Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command.

Company AtGames followed on the success of the sold-out NES Classic last year, releasing Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis “flashback” consoles.

What's the attraction with classic games when there's current hyperreal and virtual games to experience? Perhaps their simplicity.

Games on the original Intellivision "were cutting edge, yet fun and simple to play so our entire family could enjoy them together," Tommy Tallarico, now president of Intellivision Entertainment, said in a statement. "I find those important elements to generally be lacking from our industry with the current modern gaming consoles."

Originally introduced in 1980 by Mattel, the Intellivision video game system battled it out in the market with the Atari 2600. Some former Intellivision executives have announced they are joining with Tallarico to bring a new system to market.

Another possible attraction: Kids who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s loving these games are now adults, with the cash to spend on games they can play with their own children. And movies such as Ready Player One, based on the best-selling novel of that name, fed the nostalgia wave with the story of a virtual contest based on 1980s games and culture.

Nintendo

Intellivision did not say what games would be playable or whether they would be modern-day resurrections of classics such as Armor Battle and Utopia on its rebooted system. In an interview with online tech news site VentureBeat, Tallarico said there would be 10 games available at launch, and you can download games onto an SD memory card. The company plans a Facebook Live question-and-answer session Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Details about the console will be released Oct. 1.

Retro gamers have options. Nintendo is again releasing the NES Classic on June 29, with availability expected through the end of the year. Last year, Nintendo released the SNES Classic console ($79.99), with 21 preloaded games including Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.



