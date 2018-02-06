Combination of file photos Andrea Constand and Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Andrea Constand has her peace, she says.

During her Dateline interview with NBC's Kate Snow Friday night, the chief Bill Cosby accuser in April's sexual assault retrial opened up about how she feels towards the disgraced actor.

"I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me. I forgive him. It's been many, many years. And if I did not forgive him, I wouldn't have peace. And I sit here today and I have my peace," she said.

The special, titled Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks, marked the first time Constand had spoken out publicly in 13 years, during which, she also addressed why she didn't talk about it sooner.

"I didn't think anybody would believe me. It was Bill Cosby. It was Dr. Huxtable," she said. "I thought I was the only person that he did this to. Who's gonna believe me?"

She also gave credit to all the other women who spoke up about Cosby.

"I never set out to bring down anybody. And I haven't necessarily because I'm not alone. This is a collective consciousness," she said. "And so I would rather say we brought down Bill Cosby, but I just had the shoes on."

