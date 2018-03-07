A photo of the trapped Thai soccer team and their coach. Source: A screenshot from the coach Ekaphol Chantadee Wong's Facebook page.

The rush is on to rescue a trapped Thai soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand as the potential for more rain increases. Rescue teams have formulated plans to rescue the boys and their 25-year-old coach. A look at what they hope to accomplish in the coming days:

Rescuers are continuously pumping out water from the cave, hoping the boys can walk out with their heads above the water. If rain continues to fall, this plan might not be realistic. If forced, the boys will be guided by rescue divers through a 2.5-mile journey. Here is what the rescue effort might look like:

Divers will guide each boy out one-by-one through spaces so narrow that the divers will have to remove their oxygen tanks to fit through the opening.

The boys will be given a diving suit, boots, gloves, helmet and a full face diving mask, tethered to the diver breathing from oxygen tanks the diver will carry.

Currently the boys are not up for the task: “They cannot dive at this time,” Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters late Friday.

He said that a British diver who returned from the cave late in the evening reported that the boys were still in good health and that oxygen levels in the cave were stable for now. Officials are also working to get a 3-mile cable into the cave to help replenish the oxygen supply.

It took 10 days to find the 13 members of a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Northern Thailand.

The soccer team, 12 boys age 11 to 16, and their coach, Ekaphol Chantadee Wong, were exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, a popular tourist attraction, in Chiang Rai, a forest park near the Myanmar border.

On June 23 the boys entered the cave, which runs six miles beneath a mountain. Its passages alternate between wide and extremely narrow. In some areas, only one person at a time can squeeze through.

The boys had visited the cave before and were there on a team outing. It began to rain while they were inside and they were trapped inside by rising floodwater.

Rescue divers found the boys were on a ledge in an air pocket about 2.5 miles into the cave, about a half-mile down. At least 1.5 miles of the path is under muddy water – about 15 feet at some point.

Members of the Thai military and medics are with the boys, whose condition is described as weak but stable. Rescuers are trying to install a phone line for the boys and their families.

Rescue workers and Thai navy SEALs started teaching some of the boys and their coach how to swim and dive Wednesday.

