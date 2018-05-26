An American held in Venezuela for nearly two years on weapons charges has been released and is on his way home, with a pit stop at the White House.

President Trump hailed the release on Twitter Saturday morning, saying Utah resident Josh Holt would land in Washington around 7 p.m. and be reunited with his family.

"The great people of Utah will be very happy!" Trump said.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced that Holt and his wife Thamy were released and would be returning Saturday.

Holt’s family released a statement saying “we are grateful to all who participated in this miracle.”

Holt had gone to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry a woman he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could help him improve his Spanish. He was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges.

The Miami Herald reported last week that Holt was among those inside the Helicoide prison during a rebellion, but that everyone was safe and negotiations were underway.

The paper said Holt was a former Mormon missionary who was detained in Caracas along with his wife, Thamara Caleño, on weapons charges his legal team claimed were false. Venezuela contended Holt was a spy involved in trying to destabilize the country.

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

BREAKING: Senator Hatch has secured the release of Utahn Josh Holt from Venezuela. #utpol pic.twitter.com/q9bPIVHgmk — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 26, 2018

