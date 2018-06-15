CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a technical issue canceled dozens of American Airlines flights Thursday evening.

The airline said about 120 flights were canceled in Charolette, N.C., out of 275 company-wide. The problem, American said, stemmed from a glitch with its regional carrier, PSA Airlines.

Frustrated passengers scrambled to find other travel plans. Some found new airlines; others took matters into their own hands.

"We waited around, and they said 7 o'clock we'd be able to get back on," one passenger told NBC Charlotte. "That got canceled as well, so they told us 6 p.m., but we weren't willing to wait around for that, so we're just having someone drive and pick us up from Ohio."

Those who were forced to wait it out spent their time at the airport demanding answers from American.

Hey @AmericanAir what’s with the delay for AA5099 BNA-CLT? Plane hasn’t left CLT. They say weather in CLT but radar is clear 🤷🏼‍♀️ what gives? — Sara D (@SaraDif) June 15, 2018

Around 9:15 p.m, American Airlines tweeted this statement: "PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers."

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused," American Airlines said in a statement. "Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue."

They encouraged customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Airline officials told NBC Charlotte they provided hotel vouchers to stranded passengers and reimbursed travelers for canceled flights. The cause of the glitch was under investigation.

American Airlines announced in a statement that PSA plans to resume normal operations at 12 p.m. Friday.

More: American Airlines plane damaged by hail over New Mexico, diverts to El Paso

More: American Airlines adds non-stop Burlington-to-Chicago flights

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com