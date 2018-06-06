President Trump's decision to grant clemency to a woman serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking has led to many readers wondering what exactly that means.

Following Trump's announcement that he would commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson — who benefitted from a passionate plea to Trump on her behalf from reality television star Kim Kardashian West — Merriam-Webster said searches on its site for "clemency" spiked 5,800% and searches for "commute" shot up 4,400%.

Here is what the dictionary site had to say on America's new words of the day:

Clemency means "merciful treatment of someone who could be given harsh punishment." It comes from the Latin word that means "mild" or "gentle" (the related word inclement literally means “not mild” or “stormy” and refers to weather conditions). Clemency is distinguished from a pardon which implies forgiveness for a legal offense as opposed to a declaration of the end of punishment. Commute means “to change (a penalty) to another less severe,” a meaning that dates to the 1600s and reflects the meaning of its Latin ancestor commutare, meaning “to change” or “to exchange. Commute did not have the meaning “to travel back and forth” until the late 1800s

The main distinction between a pardon and a commutation is that a pardon removes all the punishments for a conviction while if a sentence is commuted the punishment is reduced but the conviction remains intact.

The president recently pardoned conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza for making illegal campaign contributions. He has also pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio for contempt of court and former Bush White House aide Scooter Libby for lying to the FBI in a leak investigation.

Trump is believed to be considering granting clemency to a number of other figures, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

