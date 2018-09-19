A phalanx of police vehicles and ambulances descended on a Wisconsin software company Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter at a Middleton office complex.

"Officers and emergency personnel are on the scene on an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way in the City of Middleton," police said in a statement. "Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in St. Paul said it was responding.

There were at least two officers involved in this shooting, according to Middleton Police radio traffic. Dozens of officers have converged on the area.

Andrew King, an employee at TrafficCast at 1800 Deming Way, said he saw a man carrying a handgun inside the 1850 Deming Way building.

"I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," King told the Wisconsin State Journal. "He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."

Officers at the scene have requested the state Department of Criminal Investigation respond to the scene. Officers also advised dispatchers that citizens in the area should "shelter in place" until given an all-clear by law enforcement.

Among the businesses in that area is Esker, a French software company with its U.S. headquarters in Middleton. The company started as a software vendor in 1985 to help businesses electronically deliver paper documents and has changed into a cloud-based

Esker employs more than 500 people in 13 countries. The company’s motto is “Wherever paper needs quitting, that’s where Esker will be.” Esker's website says the Wisconsin-based company's software has 600,000 users in 50 countries.

Middleton is a suburb of Madison with about 17,000 residents.

