The wedding page tells the story of a young man and woman who first became friends, then became a romantic pair, and then became a married couple.

It is a common story, yet singular in its own way. Amy King and Axel Steenburg “sipped craft beers” and played pool on their first date in 2015, then boated with friends on their second — a day in which they spent “from sunrise to sunset” talking, according to the online wedding page, theknot.com.

About three years later, on June 30 of this year, they married in a Catholic church in the tiny village of Hagaman, New York, about 18 miles northwest of Schenectady. Among the bridal party at Amy and Axel’s wedding were Amy’s sisters — Allison King, who was the maid of honor, and Mary Dyson and Abigail Jackson, who were bridesmaids.

Nearly 100 days after the wedding, the four sisters were among the 20 people killed in the afternoon limousine crash in a rural area of Schoharie. They were together to celebrate Amy’s birthday. Axel Steenburg and his brother Rich Steenburg, the best man in the wedding, also died in the crash.

The intersection of Route 30 and Route 30A is where the deadly limo crashed that killed 20 people in Schoharie occurred Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Also killed in the crash was another couple married in June — Erin and Shane McGowan. All of the 17 passengers in the crash died, as did the driver and two pedestrians.

Television networks broadcast at the roadside memorial scene of Saturday's fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. A limousine loaded with people headed to a birthday party blew a stop sign at the end of a highway and slammed into an SUV parked outside a store, killing all people in the limo and a few pedestrians, officials and relatives of the victims said.

To family and friends, the loss is both devastating and unimaginable. The days ahead will tell more of the story, answering questions about whether the intersection where the crash occurred was particularly unsafe and the limousine driver and company particularly unreliable. Those questions and answers will be necessary to perhaps avoid more tragedies and more deaths.

But, for those who knew Amy and Axel Steenburg and the family members and friends killed Saturday, they will provide little in the way of consolation.

Amy Steenburg, the newlywed and the youngest of the four sisters in the limousine, was celebrating her 30th birthday Saturday. It was only natural that she and the 16 friends and family were together for the traveling soiree.

Amy, her husband, her sisters, and the other friends who piled into the white 2001 Ford Expedition, which had been converted into a stretch limousine, were a decidedly close-knit group who often congregated for fun.

"They were together multiple times a week, always hanging out,” Erin Flaherty, a friend of many of the victims, told The New York Times.

A makeshift memorial sits at the site of Saturday's fatal limo crash near Schenectady.

Thus, it was characteristic that they would unite for the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg — a milestone of sorts to add to, along with her wedding, a year of milestones.

The group had planned a noon visit to Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, the quaint and historic central New York village best known as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. There, they had a tour of Ommegang scheduled, to be followed by a tasting session including the brewery's distinctive Belgian-style ales.

The reservation was made recently, and for a smaller group than the number in the limo, according to brewery spokeswoman Allison Capozza. But, she said, it's not uncommon for a reservation number to be different than how many do show up.

The delay may well have been caused by a fateful change in the group's plans. Valerie Abeling, an aunt of Erin McGowan, told The Washington Post that the group originally was expecting a small bus for the excursion.

That bus apparently broke down, and the group instead got the stretch limousine, which was equipped with bench seats in the rear.

State police Major Robert Patnaude also said at a news conference Monday that the group had planned for the bus, but ended with the limousine. “The driver didn’t have a proper license,” Patnaude said Monday.

The limousine provider, Prestige Limousine of Gansevoort, New York, and the limousine itself "have been under scrutiny in the past," Patnaude said Monday.

When the limo arrived, it was not what the group had expected. McGowan texted Abeling’s daughter and said that the conditions in the vehicle were terrible, Valerie Abeling told The Washington Post.

All 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians were killed.

But the group was not thwarted by this. Instead, apparently running behind schedule, they settled into the limousine for the trip to Cooperstown.

They never made it there.

Now, what was to be a celebration has instead tragically morphed into plans for memorial services, remembrances, and gofundme fund drives to raise money for the children of some of those killed. On social media sites, at least one friend has offered to take in Amy and Axel Steenburg's beloved Bullmastiff, Lady.

And, a year of joys has instead morphed into mourning. For those who attended the wedding and reception of Amy and Alex Steenburg, there will always be lasting memories.

The Saturday in June when they wed was an unseasonably hot day in an unseasonably hot summer. After the wedding, the newlyweds, the wedding party, and the guests headed to a reception at The Saratoga Winery in Saratoga Springs.

"It was one of those days that was about 100 degrees and 100 percent humidity," remembered Seth Berger, the winery's manager.

That did not slow the celebration. Instead, the winery brought out sprinklers, and the guests did not hesitate to indulge in the cooling pleasure — wedding attire, be damned.

Leading the way were the exuberant newlyweds.

"We took pictures of Axel and Amy going through the sprinklers soaking wet," Berger said.

Berger still has the photos on his telephone. He never imagined how much that would mean to him.

