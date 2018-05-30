A doughnut shop in each state In Alabama, Magic City Daylight Donuts has two Birmingham locations with colorful glazed, iced and cake doughnuts that might be topped with cereal, candy or marshmallows. Closed Mondays. 01 / 51 In Alabama, Magic City Daylight Donuts has two Birmingham locations with colorful glazed, iced and cake doughnuts that might be topped with cereal, candy or marshmallows. Closed Mondays. 01 / 51

America's craft doughnut shops and bakeries are always innovating with glaze, icing, fillings and toppings so fans never tire of the treat.

We found an independent doughnut shop or regional chain in each state (and D.C.) serving up inventive toppings, flavorful glazes and picture-perfect icing that make an art of the basic breakfast indulgence. Doughnuts serve as handheld vehicles for all kinds of food trends, from the cereal craze to vegan-friendly variations to infusing anything with alcohol (yes, there are whiskey doughnuts available).

More: Los Angeles launches a doughnut trail with June specials

Celebrate National Doughnut Day (June 1) at one of the fun destinations in the photo gallery above, and see more inspiration to have dessert for breakfast below.

Ohio's Butler County Donut Trail In the heart of the Butler County Donut Trail, Hamilton, Ohio was the birthplace of noted children’s book author Robert McCloskey. He gained fame in the 1940s with “Make Way for Ducklings,” one of two books that earned him Caldecott Medals. One of his heroes was the fictional Homer Price, who invented a doughnut-making machine gone wild, as depicted here in a town mural. 01 / 20 In the heart of the Butler County Donut Trail, Hamilton, Ohio was the birthplace of noted children’s book author Robert McCloskey. He gained fame in the 1940s with “Make Way for Ducklings,” one of two books that earned him Caldecott Medals. One of his heroes was the fictional Homer Price, who invented a doughnut-making machine gone wild, as depicted here in a town mural. 01 / 20

America's bakeries make cool takes on croissants New York City's French bakery and cafe, Maman, offers half a dozen takes on croissants at its Nomad location. 01 / 28 New York City's French bakery and cafe, Maman, offers half a dozen takes on croissants at its Nomad location. 01 / 28

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com