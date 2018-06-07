50 state bucket list destinations

Arizona: Heralded as one of the wonders of the natural world, the Grand Canyon is nothing less than breathtaking. There's more than one way to see this bucket list destination. Head to Grand Canyon West to get a bird's-eye view from the glass-bottomed Skywalk. Admission to the park and a Skywalk ticket costs $82.37 for adults. Visit another natural wonder in nearby Peach Springs, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Caverns, the largest dry caverns in the U.S. Begin your exploration by descending into the cave in a 21-story elevator. Tours start at $15.95 and up for adults. You can even stay overnight in the main cavern for $850, which has zero percent humidity and might be one of the darkest and quietest places you'll ever encounter.

Vacation means more than just taking time off to relax or catch up on household projects. And if you are planning a trip, ignore the urge to jet to the same old spot you’ve been visiting for years. The entire country is your oyster.

To get you out there exploring America, GoBankingRates.com has chosen one can't-miss stop in each state as their bucket list destinations in the U.S. Looking to make your budget last through all 50 states? They've also put together a list of fun things to do in each state ranging from free to just under $20:

